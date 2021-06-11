Best tablet deals in June 2021

The best tablets are able to bridge the gap between a smartphone and laptop, offering portable computing for whatever your needs: casual internet browsing, social media apps, gaming, reading or keeping the children briefly occupied.

Advertisement

In 2021, there’s more choice than ever. Even as smartphones – such as the iPhone 12 Pro Max and Galaxy S21 Ultra – become more powerful than ever, the allure of tablets persists thanks to their general ease of use and large touch screens.

The devices remain great for spending countless hours on YouTube, reading the news or even catching up with work with the help of an attachable keyboard.

We have tested a variety of tablets at RadioTimes.com – from the ultra-premium Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus (£799) to the slightly more affordable Apple iPad Air (£579) to the super child-friendly Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids (£139.99).

So make sure to read our tablet guides, which break down the best Android tablet, best budget tablets and best tablet for kids. Shopping for a deal and an Amazon Prime member? Don’t miss Amazon Prime Day 2021 and be aware that Black Friday 2021 sales are also on the horizon for November.

Whatever your preference of brand or tablet specs, there are often deals to be had via retailers such as Amazon, Currys, Very, Argos and more. Read on for the best tablet deals, offers and discounts we have discovered online in June 2021.

Jump to:

How to find a good tablet deal

While tech deals will always appear sporadically throughout the year, some of the bigger discounts will happen during seasonal events – such as Black Friday, Prime Day, Easter, Christmas/Boxing Day and the New Year. This is often when you will scoop up some major discounts, so watch out.

Be aware of the popular technology retailers –including Amazon, Currys, Argos, John Lewis, Very and AO – and follow them on social media. They could possibly announce fresh deals or discounts on Twitter and Facebook.

If you are a loyal customer of a specific retailer, make sure you take full advantage of its newsletter to stay ahead of any upcoming deals.

Know that some of the technology retailers – including John Lewis and Currys – have a price matching policy. This can help if you discover a product that is on sale at another store but totally sold out. It’s definitely worth asking about.

Best tablet deals and offers in June 2021

Apple iPad deals

The Apple iPad range – including the iPad Air, Pro and iPad mini – remains one of the go-to products when you think of a tablet. For a good reason: they are premium devices with fantastic displays that enjoy a vast selection of iOS apps.

It’s not often that you will see huge discounts on Apple devices, but there are still savings to be had – especially if you can settle for the prior year’s model.

Apple’s 2020 line-up of iPad has now been discontinued to make way for the newly-released 2021 range, but the devices are still available via other retailers. Last year’s iPad Pro 11-inch model now discounted and worth your consideration.

Apple/Amazon

We adored the latest Apple iPad Pro 2021, with our expert reviewer describing it as “the best tablet we’ve ever used.” But its predecessor is still a stunning device – and the Wi-Fi + cellular model is now discounted by more than £160 at Amazon.

Latest deals

More Apple iPad deals:

Amazon tablet deals

Amazon

Amazon recently updated its range of Fire HD tablets, and one of the prior models – the Fire HD 10 – is currently reduced from £149.00 to £94.99.

The HD 10 has a 10.1″ 1080p display and 32 GB of internal storage, but you can add up to 512 GB with a microSD card. In our Fire HD 10 review, we found it to have a solid 10-hour battery and is great if you’re already in the Amazon ecosystem –Prime Video, Music or Audible – and long as you don’t mind the ads. Still unsure about models? Check out our reviews of Amazon’s Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 8 Plus tablets.

Latest deals

Samsung tablet deals

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is a premium tablet device running on Android 10 while boasting a vivid Super AMOLED display. In our Galaxy Tab S7 Plus review, we found it to be dazzling in both performance and design – but fairly pricey with a tag of £799. The tablet is now priced at £700.09 on Amazon, a saving of £98.

Latest deals

More Samsung tablet deals:

Lenovo tablet deals

Lenovo

You can currently save £50 on the Lenovo Yoga tablet (RRP £199.99), described as an all in one tablet and home hub, with a handy built-in kickstand.

After hands-on testing, our expert reviewer found that while the tablet may not have the latest software, it “ticks a lot of boxes for an affordable price” and is a great option for streaming shows and playing lite games. The £149.00 model comes with 32GB, but there’s also a 64 GB storage option that is down from £249.99 to 199.00.

Interested? Be sure to read our full Lenovo Yoga tablet review.

Latest deals

More Lenovo tablet deals:

Advertisement

For the latest news, guides and product reviews, check out the RadioTimes.com Technology section. Hunting for bargains? Don’t miss our ongoing coverage of Amazon Prime Day 2021 and read our best budget tablet guide.