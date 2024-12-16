This offer will last until 7th January, making it the perfect last-minute Christmas present or a great way to kick off your 2025 – especially if you have a resolution to save money!

Apple Music is known for having an endless library of songs, live radio, over 30,000 playlists (including one's specially curated for you) and premium spatial audio.

It also gives you the ability to download your favourite tracks and play them offline and even has Apple Music Sing, a feature that allows you to sing along to your favourite songs karaoke-style.

So, here's exactly what you need to know about this new deal.

Get three months' free Apple Music

How long does this Apple Music offer last?

This offer ends on Tuesday 7th January 2025, so you've still got three weeks to snatch it up.

After three months, the cost of subscription will automatically renew at £10.99 a month – for the record, this is the same prices as Amazon Music and £1 less than Spotify Premium, you can find more comparisons in our Apple Music vs Spotify guide.

Who can claim this Apple Music offer?

This offer is for new subscribers only. If you have previously subscribed to Apple Music, or had an account through Apple One or Apple Music family, you will not be eligible.

The deal is only available for individual Apple Music plans on eligible devices: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Vision Pro or Android phone.

How to redeem this Apple Music offer?

To redeem, simply open the Apple Music app on your device and enter your Apple ID. The offer should then appear automatically on screen, so all you have to do is select "Accept Now". If not, go to the Home tab where it will appear.

