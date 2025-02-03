This £2.99 offer will buy you 100 million songs ad-free, plus live radio, over 30,000 playlists (including one's specially curated for you) and premium spatial audio.

Apple Music also gives you the ability to download your favourite tracks and play them offline and even has Apple Music Sing, a feature that allows you to sing along to your favourite songs karaoke-style.

So, here's exactly what you need to know about this new deal.

Who can claim this Apple Music offer?

Getty / Eugenio Marongiu

This offer is for new subscribers only and you must have one of the following eligible devices: iPhone, iPad or Mac.

If you have previously subscribed to Apple Music, or had an account through Apple One or Apple Music family, you will not be eligible. Plus, unlike previous offers, this deal won't be available on Android phones or devices like the Apple Vision Pro.

How to redeem this Apple Music offer?

The offer must be redeemed on iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

To redeem, you must be on an iPhone, iPad, or Mac running the latest software.

Open the Apple Music app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, and sign in with your Apple ID. If the offer doesn't appear immediately after launching the app, go to the Home tab where it will appear.

Tap "Redeem Now".

When does this Apple Music offer end?

This offer will end on 27th February 2025.

After the six months are up, the cost of subscription will automatically renew at £10.99 a month – for the record, this is the same prices as Amazon Music and £1 less than Spotify Premium. You can find more comparisons in our Apple Music vs Spotify guide.

Ad

