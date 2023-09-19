Normally, Amazon Music Unlimited offers a one-month free trial for new members, during which they can peruse over 100 million songs and podcasts, but from today (19th September) new customers can get free access to the service for a whopping four months.

This free trial is available to all Amazon Prime members who don’t already subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited. After the four months is up, your subscription will automatically renew to the standard price of £8.99 a month.

But it’s not just Prime members who have all the fun. If you’re not yet signed up to Amazon Prime you can still get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for absolutely free, after which the price will increase to £10.99 a month.

During the free trial, you’ll have access to Amazon Music’s enormous catalogue of songs and podcasts, which you can listen to without being interrupted by ads. Plus, you’ll get unlimited skips and can even enjoy singing along to your favourite tracks offline and with HD and spatial audio, too.

This deal will last until the 12th October, so if you like the sound of it, here’s how you can sign up today.

Get four months free Amazon Music Unlimited

What is Amazon Music Unlimited?

Amazon Music

‘But what is Amazon Music Unlimited?’ we hear you ask. Well, RadioTimes.com reader, in short, it’s an on-demand music service with access to over 100 million songs but zero adverts.

With Amazon Music Unlimited, you’ll be able to skip songs as much as you please and listen to your music offline. Plus, there are thousands of podcasts to trawl through, which you can find out more about in our Amazon Music Unlimited guide.

How to get an Amazon Music Unlimited free trial in the UK

To get the four-month free trial, all you have to do is head over to Amazon Music Unlimited and click “Sign up and pay later”. Then voila! 120 days of free music is all yours.

Get four months free Amazon Music Unlimited

