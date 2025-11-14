We're used to Sky going above and beyond during the Black Friday sales period. Last year the broadcaster and network provider offered up to 50% off mobile plans and offered huge savings on its TV and tech.

Ad

This year, it's taken things up a level, offering its 'lowest ever' prices on packages for Sky TV and Sky Sports.

Right now new Sky customers can shop TV packages starting from £15 a month, although the real winner is the Essential TV, Sky Sports and 500Mbps Full Fibre Broadband deal for £55 (formerly £61), which guarantees you can get 24 months of Netflix and all the best action from the Premier League for less.

You can also find savings on the Sky Glass Smart TV and Sky Mobile data plans, with 40GB SIM cards starting from £10 a month.

If you're not a Sky user, you can also find broadband and mobile savings over at Virgin Media and O2. Otherwise, here's a look at what Sky has to offer.

Shop Sky's Black Friday offers

Jump to:

When do Sky's Black Friday deals end?

Sky's Black Friday offers end on 4th December, so a good few days after Cyber Monday. That means you've got plenty of time to shop around and see what deal is right for you.

How to get Sky's Black Friday deals

To snap up Sky's range of Black Friday offers, simply head over to the Sky website, find the package you want and select 'Get Started'. You will then need to set up a Sky account and put in your postcode to check your home can receive Sky coverage. All being well, you should be signed up and ready to go in minutes.

Best Sky Black Friday deals for 2025?

We've split this list up by Sky TV (the brand's online channel service), Sky Glass (its range of smart TVs) and Sky Mobile (its data and phone store).

Sky TV Black Friday deals

Sky Sports. Photo by Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Sky Essential TV & 500Mbps Full Fibre Broadband | £35 a month

Contract length: 24 months

What's the deal: Sky Essential TV, which includes Sky Stream, Sky Atlantic and Netflix under one price, is now available for £35 a month in combination with 500Mbps Full Fibre Broadband. Or you can get the package with Sky Ultimate TV for £39 a month.

Why we chose it: 500Mbps Full Fibre Broadband normally costs £46 a month, but has been reduced to £29 for this limited-time offer. That means over a two-year period you could be saving up to £408 overall. Although just remember prices may be subject to change throughout the contract.

Sky Essential TV, Sky Sports & 500Mbps Full Fibre Broadband | £55 a month

Contract length: 24 months

What's the deal: This deal sees Sky Essential TV, Sky Sports & 500Mbps Full Fibre Broadband reduced from £61 a month to £55 a month.

Why we chose it: This is our favourite deal as Sky Sports is not cheap and offers nine dedicated channels such as Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Cricket, not to mention Sky Sports+ at no extra cost.

Buy Sky Essential TV, Sky Sports & 500Mbps Full Fibre Broadband for £55 a month

Sky Essential TV, Sky Cinema & 500Mbps Full Fibre Broadband | £45 a month

Contract length: 24 months

What's the deal: For £45 a month you can get Sky Cinema added to your Essential TV and Broadband package.

Why we chose it: For movie buffs, this package is ideal as it allows you full access to Sky's movie channels, get Wi-Fi sorted and pour through Netflix to your heart's content. Also, you can have access to two free Vue Cinema tickets every month.

Get Sky Essential TV, Sky Cinema & 500Mbps Full Fibre Broadband for £45 a month

Sky Glass Black Friday deals

Sky Glass Air. Sky

Sky Glass Air 43", Essential TV & 500Mbps Full Fibre Broadband | £39 a month

Contract length: 24 months

What's the deal: You can now bundle up a brand-new Sky Glass Air smart TV with Essential or Ultimate TV and Full Fibre broadband from £39 a month.

Why we chose it: Sky Glass Air is a stylish and even more affordable alternative to Sky Glass which boasts vibrant 4K picture quality, hands-free voice control, and built-in Sky, which is streamed over Wi-Fi, so there's no need for a satellite dish or box.

Sky Glass Gen 2 43", Essential TV & Full Fibre 500 Broadband | £47 a month

Contract length: 24 months

What's the deal: Sky's newest TV range the Sky Glass Gen 2 is also on sale, bundling up with TV and broadband for £47 a month.

Why we chose it: If you want a TV that runs a little bit smarter, the Sky Glass Gen 2 is the one.

The main difference between Sky Glass and Sky Glass Gen 2 is the addition of an extra speaker, taking it from six to seven. The built-in soundbar removes the need to buy separate audio equipment, and it ensures that everything you listen to, whether that's music or audio from a TV show, is excellent quality.

Get Sky Glass Gen 2 43", Essential TV & Full Fibre 500 Broadband for £47 a month

Sky Mobile Black Friday deals

Apple

40GB for £10 a month

Contract length: 12 months

What's the deal: Sky has dropped its 40GB SIM-only plan to £10 a month, which can save you a total of £96 across a 12-month contract.

Why we chose it: This is a very meaty saving from Sky as 40GB can last well throughout the month.

Get 40GB for £10 a month

Samsung Galaxy S25 from £22 a month

Contract length: 12 months

What's the deal: The new Samsung Galaxy S25 is available from £22 a month, down from £28.

Why we chose it: This phone is the latest to come out of the Samsung S range and is well loved for its top camera quality and AI features.

Get Samsung Galaxy S25 from £22 a month

iPhone 16e from £17 a month

Contract length: 12 months

What's the deal: The iPhone 16e is sitting at Sky's lowest-ever price: £17 a month.

Why we chose it: The iPhone 16e is the first mid-priced iPhone to come out of Apple in a long time. But, that doesn't stop it being top quality with a single 40MP camera and Apple Intelligence.

Get iPhone 16e from £17 a month

For more Black Friday gaming deals, we've put together guides to Black Friday PSVR2 deals and Black Friday Switch 2 deals.

Ad

You can also check out our guides to Black Friday Xbox deals and Black Friday Meta Quest 3 deals.