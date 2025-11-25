After the Crocs x Nintendo collaboration brought us Pokémon clogs and Animal Crossing clogs, it's time for Microsoft to step in.

Today, Crocs has launched a new limited-edition Xbox clog.

The new all-black footwear features the iconic buttons, joysticks, and logo of an Xbox Controller, complete with cushioned Player Left and Player Right footbeds on the inside.

The top of the shoe also features Jibbitz of all your favourite Xbox games and characters including Halo, Fallout, DOOM, World of Warcraft, and Sea of Thieves.

This new release costs £80 and is available from today. Here's what you need to know.

When do the new Xbox Crocs come out in the UK?

Xbox Crocs. Crocs

The new Xbox Crocs will be available to buy from 5pm (GMT) on Tuesday 25th November.

Bear in mind these Crocs releases are very popular so you'll want to get your order in quick if you want to get the Christmas shopping sorted.

How much do the new Xbox Crocs cost?

The new Crocs cost £80, and it's an extra £20 for the five-pack of Jibbitz. This is certainly a hefty cost, but not especially surprising as the recent Animal Crossing x Crocs collab also cost £79.99.

Where to buy the new Xbox Crocs in the UK

You will be able to buy the Xbox Crossing Crocs on the official Crocs UK website or Crocs US website from today.

As with the Pokémon Crocs you'll probably be able to buy them from Amazon, Schuh and other shops at a later date.

What else comes with the new Xbox Crocs?

Crocs Jibbitz. Crocs

The new Xbox Crocs also come with a five-pack of Jibbitz, all designed around an iconic Xbox game. These include Halo, Fallout, DOOM, World of Warcraft, and Sea of Thieves.

The new Jibbitz are also on sale today (Tuesday 25th).

