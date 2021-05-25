The Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab is versatile and well designed. It ticks a lot of boxes for an affordable price.

Leaning on its legacy in the laptop and PC space, Lenovo has occupied a huge section of the Android tablet market, offering devices of varying sizes at various price points for years. The Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab sits at the lower end of this spectrum while offering what we consider to be more mid-range specs.

The Android tablet doesn’t have the latest and greatest software, nor are its internals up to some of its flagship rivals, but its display and price definitely make it a decent piece of kit.

In our Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab review, we look at whether or not it’s worth buying a tablet that runs on slightly outdated software and hardware – no matter how affordable it is – and who this tablet will suit best.

Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab review: summary

Price: The Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab is available at Lenovo for £249.99.

Key features:

10.1 inch Android tablet

Powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor

Kickstand doubles up as a handle or hanger

Two JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos

Up to 4GB RAM and 64GB built-in storage

Up to 11 hours battery life

An 8MP camera on the rear, with a 5MP on the front

Only available in “iron” grey

Pros

Impressive display for this price

Good battery life

Well-rounded sound from well-positioned speakers

Cons

A little sluggish at times

Unnecessarily crowded software

What is the Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab?

Borrowing from the name of Lenovo’s award-winning Yoga laptop range, the Yoga Smart Tab is a tablet equivalent that comes in at a lot cheaper but with some of the standout features of its premium siblings.

It builds on the Yoga Tab 3’s multimode kickstand design, which offers two stand positions and a handle. A pair of JBL stereo speakers are built into this stand, and these provide sound compatible with Dolby Atmos tech.

It runs Android Pie, the previous version of the current Android software, and it’s powered by a relatively low-spec Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Processor. This is backed up by 3GB or 4GB RAM, depending on whether you choose the 32GB or 64GB models. Due to the fact they come with relatively low built-in storage, you can expand them both up to 256GB via microSD card.

The display is a 10.1 inch Full HD panel, there is a 5MP camera on the front and an 8MP on the rear, and Lenovo promises that the 7,000mAh battery will last 10 hours.

What does Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab do?

By positioning itself as a tablet for all seasons, Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab covers streaming, gaming, working, and more.

Media streaming with the Netflix app installed by default

BBC iPlayer, All 4, ITV Hub, SkyGo and Disney+ available from the Google Play Store

The full suite of Google apps are pre-installed, including Chrome, Play, Gmail, Maps, Google Home, Google Drive, and YouTube

Google Assistant is embedded within the operating system, which turns the Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab into a lower-spec alternative to the Google Home Nest Hub

The Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab can be used to control and manage compatible smart home devices via the Google Home app

You can sign in with a Google account, as well as set up a separate Lenovo account to make it easier to access files and settings from the cloud

Available in one shade of “iron” grey

How much is Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab?

The Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab comes in two versions – one with 32GB of built-in storage and 3GB RAM and a 64GB model with 4GB RAM. It’s available with Wi-Fi only.

The price, when bought directly from Lenovo, is as follows:

You can also buy the Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab from the following places:

Is the Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab good value for money?

Lenovo has put a load of its tablet and laptop pedigree into the Yoga Smart Tab, and it shows. It’s a well-built, full-featured device with a number of standout features that are worth paying for – namely, the fact it has Google Assistant embedded into the software and the multimodal kickstand.

The former, when used in Ambient mode, is a superb alternative to buying a Google Nest Hub Max, while the latter gives a level of versatility and comfort to the Yoga Smart Tab that we’ve not experienced on other tablets to this extent. Not even when a case has been attached.

It’s not perfect. Performance-wise, it can be a little lacking, and it’s not the most stylish tablet we’ve ever used, but as an overall package, it ticks a lot of boxes – all for a relatively cheap £250.

Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab features

The Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab has a 10.1-inch display and runs on Android Pie, which is the previous ninth generation of Android. Flagship models run Android 10.

On top of this software is a Lenovo skin which is relatively unobtrusive but is noticeable every now and then, with the odd Lenovo colour scheme on windows or pre-installed Lenovo apps. Being an Android device, the Yoga Smart Tab comes preloaded with Google apps, including YouTube, Drive, Chrome, and Gmail.

While many Android tablets come with the Google Assistant app, the Yoga Smart Tab takes things a step further and has the voice assistant embedded within the software. In reality, the difference feels relatively minimal, but with the Yoga Smart Tab, it’s slightly easier to control the device with your voice; it works in the same way it does on the Google Home Nest range. Plus, being embedded within the software means it’s easier to control system settings and so on, compared with Google Assistant via the standalone app.

The Yoga Smart Tab comes with a single storage option of 64GB, but this can be expanded to 256GB via microSD. You’ll also get cloud storage via Google Drive.

Hardware-wise, the Smart Yoga Tab is powered by a relatively low-spec Qualcomm Snapdragon 439GB processor, backed up by 4GB RAM, and Lenovo promises an 11-hour battery life. On the front of the device is a 5MP camera, while on the rear is an 8MP sensor. There are then two JBL speakers with support for Dolby Atmos on either side of the device (two on each side when held in landscape mode).

Unlike the majority of tablets we’ve tried and tested over the years, the Smart Yoga Tab has a stand built into the frame, as opposed to having to buy a separate case stand. This is accessed via a button on the rear, which, when pressed, releases the small kickstand. The Yoga gets its name from the fact it can be used in different positions, and this can be used as a stand, a handle when in portrait mode, to tilt the device rather than keep it upright, and you can hang it from a hook or similar.

Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab screen and sound quality

The Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab’s 10.1-inch screen just about qualifies as Full HD with a resolution of 1920 x 1080. When you’ve become accustomed to 4K/UHD screens, or even screens that come in a little lower like those on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus, the Yoga Smart Tab’s display will feel a little lacking. For a tablet of this spec and price, however, the screen is impressive. Colours are vibrant and bright. Depending on the content being watched, the blacks can sometimes look a little muted and faded, but on the whole, the screen is impressive.

As mentioned, the Yoga Smart Tab comes with a pair of JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos. These speakers are fitted into either end of the tablet’s handles, and this means that no matter what position you place the tablet, the sound is clear. There is a decent level of surround sound that is loud enough to fill a room, and for a tablet of this price, it’s well-rounded with only a few tinny moments at high levels.

Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab design

With all the praise we’ve placed on the Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, thus far, there was bound to be a catch, and it’s in the Yoga Smart Tab’s design.

For all the benefits you get from having the shape-shifting handle-cum-kickstand, it does make the tablet look and feel bulky. It’s reminiscent of the chunky industrial designs seen on flip phones of yore, and this cheapens the overall effect.

Despite the fact you can use this stand as a handle when viewing in portrait mode, you’d think that the bezels would be smaller because you don’t need as much on-screen space for your hands. In fact, the bezels are thick and noticeable, and this both cheapens things further and doesn’t take advantage of making more of the impressive screen.

In terms of ports, the Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab has remained true to the 3.5mm headphone jack. It has two speakers on each shorter side and a USB-C charging port. Due to the cheaper price, there isn’t a fingerprint scanner, but you can set up face unlock using the front-facing camera.

Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab set-up

Just like its more expensive sibling – the Lenovo P11 Pro – the Yoga Smart Tab is a confusing tablet to set up. It has a step-by-step tutorial, but there are far too many steps and menus and settings to accept and wade through.

Once you’re in, downloading apps is straightforward via the Google Play Store. If you sign in to your Google account, you can get access to your purchased content, previously downloaded apps and Settings.

Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab battery life and performance

Performance-wise, the Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab is no powerhouse, but it’s a decent tablet that can handle everyday tasks. At times, switching between apps felt a tad sluggish, as did scrolling through the web on pages that had a lot of images and ads. This is because it’s powered by a lower-spec Qualcomm Snapdragon processor compared to other tablets we’ve tested. If you’re a power user/gamer, it’s unlikely you’ll be spending £200 on a tablet, so this might be a moot point but one worth making.

Lenovo claims the tablet’s battery will give you up to 10 hours of video playback. In our looping video test, in which we stream HD video over Wi-Fi at 70% brightness, we managed to get a little over eight and a half hours. For everyday tasks – watching the odd YouTube video, playing a couple of games of SimCity, two video calls with our parents and everyday browsing – this battery lasted a day and a half.

Our verdict: should you buy the Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab?

If you’re after a decent tablet for streaming shows and playing lite games, the Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab ticks a lot of boxes for an affordable price. It’s a little more pricey than the Amazon Fire HD 10 – between £50 and £100 depending on where and when you buy it – but we feel you get a lot more bang for your buck.

It’s better designed, more robust, and even though Lenovo’s skin is a little obtrusive sometimes, it’s nowhere near as bad as Amazon’s ads and apps. Plus, you get the full catalogue of Android apps on the Lenovo, which can’t be said for the Amazon range.

The versatility afforded by the Yoga Smart Tab’s stand elevates this tablet above many others in the same price range and, while it may seem unnecessary, you’ll soon realise just how much you use it.

The addition of Google Assistant embedded into the software takes things up a notch. On the whole, this is a well-rounded, well-considered and well-designed tablet for casual users and families.

Rating:

Features: 5

5 Screen and sound quality: 4

4 Design: 5

5 Set-up: 5

5 Battery life and performance: 4

Where to buy Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab

