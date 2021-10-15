Seven reasons to be excited about the new Apple Watch 7

The Apple Watch Series 7 is available from today in the UK, and while it may not look like a radical departure from its predecessors at a quick glance – there is still a lot to be excited about when it comes to the new flagship wearable.

Advertisement

Pre-orders for the premium smartwatch started on 8th October after the device was revealed at a product-heavy Apple event in mid-September. It didn’t get a release date at the showcase – but it’s now hitting retailers’ stores after a short wait.

Ahead of our in-depth review, this article will detail seven reasons we are excited for the release of the new Apple Watch Series 7, and why it could possibly be worth an upgrade if you currently have an older model wrapped around your wrist.

First impressions of the device have been promising. Apple’s presentation is top-notch as always, and the Watch Series 7 packaging immediately screams premium. That extends to the device itself – which is responsive, comfortable and well-built. It remains a stunning piece of tech (as it has been for years) but it’s not immediately clear if the incremental spec updates make it a must-have buy for anyone wearing Watch 6, and it’s most likely to appeal to those wearing the older models.

The new smartwatch is far from the only Apple product out this year – and we have had extensive hands-on time with the latest iPhone 13 series, too. You will need an Apple phone to pair with the Series 7, so if you are considering upgrading to the new model be sure to check out our iPhone 13 review and iPhone 13 Pro review.

Watch 7: What we’re looking forward to

1. The frame gets a (subtle) refresh

Before it was unveiled, speculation was rampant that the Apple Watch 7 would have flat-edges to bring the aesthetics closer to modern iPhones. That was not accurate but that doesn’t mean there were no changes to the frame. The Watch 7 has softer and more rounded corners than its predecessors – and we do like the subtle change that has been made. It’s a tad more refined and should look great on the wrist.

2. Apps have more room to breathe

We are big fans of the Watch Series 7 cutting down the size of its bezels – the dark borders around the display. It’s yet another subtle update that enforces the idea that Apple was not seeking to refine rather than reinvent the top model in its smartwatch family. The bezels are now 1.7 mm (40% smaller than Watch 6) but the dimensions of the watch itself have barely changed – giving the apps more space to breathe.

Apple seems well aware that smartwatch apps require streamlining – not information overload – so the slight bit of extra screen real estate is a welcome sight.

3. Brightness has been improved

Staying on the display, we are happy to see that brightness has been improved, with the Apple Watch 7 reportedly up to 70% brighter indoors than the Watch 6. Even if we won’t always use the device at top levels, it’s nice to have – especially if using the device in brighter conditions where you may have to strain to see the screen.

4. It’s more durable than earlier models

At least on paper – our full review will be published shortly – the Watch 7 is appealing due to its increased durability. The IP6X certification for dust resistance will give us peace of mind when wearing the watch at the beach, and it means anyone who is working outdoors will have better protection from the elements. It retains the WR50 water resistance rating – so it’s still safe to wear while showering – but it now has a stronger screen – boasting a crack-resistant front crystal. All good specs.

5. Faster charging is always a plus

We don’t know about you, but waiting on a device to charge can be a pain. So it was welcome news that the Watch 7 will come with a new fast-charging USB-C cable in the box – providing power around 33% faster compared to the Watch 6, according to Apple. We will definitely test those claims but if the specs are accurate, it may be a big selling point for anyone considering an update from the earlier models.

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our newsletter to receive the latest tech reviews, insights and offers, including our Black Friday 2021 coverage. You are now signed up to our deals newsletter! Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of RadioTimes.com) would love to send you our deals newsletters, together with relevant offers and other promotions from our carefully selected partners. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

6. The Qwerty keyboard

While we will reserve final judgement for our review, having a Qwerty keyboard on an Apple Watch for the first time is an exciting prospect. This will make day-to-day use much easier – especially if you want to reply to messages via the watch itself. The keyboard is complemented by the larger screen, and there’s even AI that will predict your next words. If it works as promised, it should be a great addition.

7. watchOS 8 enhancements

While watchOS 8 software is compatible with previous Apple Watch models, the new device’s screen appears to benefit most from the fresh watch faces – including one called Contour that fills the background image right to the edges of the screen. We don’t imagine this will be a game-changer for those on the fence about picking up a new Watch 7, but it’s exciting to think about how future apps will take advantage of the slightly larger display – such as by using bigger buttons and notifications.

The Apple Watch Series 7 starts at £369 in the UK. We are currently testing out the smartwatch, so our comprehensive review will be published in the coming days.

Latest deals

The release of the new device means that we can expect to see deals on previous models – including the Watch SE and Watch 3 – during Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021, so keep an eye on our coverage for the latest Apple discounts.

Advertisement

For the latest news, reviews and deals, check out the RadioTimes.com Technology section. Don’t miss our guide to the best smartwatch of the year so far.