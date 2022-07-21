If you’ve perused TikTok this week, you’ve probably seen the phrase ‘Protein Bor’ popping up on your feed.

From the Gentleminions trend based on the new Minions movie to the "Hi, I'm Dory" trend inspired by the film Finding Nemo, strange trends and videos often take over TikTok, but the latest craze appears particularly random and probably has you puzzled.

TikTok users have been making endless videos about the bizarre expression, and commenting it on random TikToks.

So what does ‘Protein Bor’ mean? Read all about the bizarre trend that has taken over the app.

Protein Bor meaning explained on TikTok

‘Protein Bor’ relates to a popular fitness TikToker called James Doyle and his thick Irish accent.

The fitness TikToker shares content about the gym and often reviews supplements and products including shakes, yoghurts and bars on @jamesdoylefitness.

And it's not just the products that have captured the attention of TikTok users, but also his accent and in particular how he pronounces 'protein bar'.

The 'Protein Bor' trend is sweeping TikTok Getty Images

What is the Protein Bor trends on TikTok?

Every time James has reviewed a new protein bar on TikTok, fans have flocked to the comments and pointed out his pronunciation, triggering his videos to go viral.

It's out of this that the 'Protein Bor' trend has been born, which involves commenting the phrase underneath random videos.

James only started posting videos on TikTok in April 2020, but currently has over 160,000 followers thanks to the viral trend.

In a recent video, he thanked fans for the support after hitting 100,000 followers so rapidly, saying he was “flabbergasted”.

“Not in a million years did I expect this,” he said before adding: “Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

The 'Protein Bor' trend certainly isn't the first bizarre trend to sweep the app.

The release of Minions: The Rise of Gru earlier this month (July 2022) sparked a social media trend on TikTok, known as the Gentleminions trend.

It involved recording a video of yourself dressed in a formal suit to visit the cinema to see the film.

