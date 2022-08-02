OnePlus 10T release date, UK pricing, specs and more

We're expecting the OnePlus 10T to essentially be a slightly more affordable version of the OnePlus 10 Pro — with a few compromises made on specs. Rumours and leaks have suggested that the phone will carry the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor though, so we're expecting a powerful, capable smartphone.

The OnePlus 10T is almost here, with a launch event set to take place tomorrow. Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming OnePlus smartphone.

Our reviewers have been impressed with OnePlus handsets recently and in our full review of the OnePlus 10 Pro, the brand's flagship bagged a four-star rating. Now, we're expecting plenty from this new OnePlus handset.

Read on for the latest info and updates on how to watch the launch event live.

OnePlus 10T UK release date

The OnePlus 10T launch event is scheduled for 3rd August 2022 at 3pm BST and we expect the phone is likely to see a full release shortly afterwards.

It's taking place in New York, but viewers around the world will be able to tune in on the OnePlus website to see the announcement.

OnePlus 10T UK price: how much will the new smartphone cost?

We haven't got confirmation on this just yet, but we're expecting OnePlus to launch pre-orders during the 3rd August launch event. Then, we will see the price revealed and we wouldn't be surprised to see an introductory offer for those who pre-order the phone before its full release.

The OnePlus 10 Pro costs £799 and we're expecting this to be a little more affordable, perhaps around the £600-£700 mark.

OnePlus 10T specs rumours

The specs of the 10T haven't been confirmed yet and we'll have to wait until Wednesday to get more details. However, some well-documented leaks and rumours have emerged.

Currently, GSM Arena is reporting that the phone will have a 50MP main camera, a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and either 8GB or 12GB of RAM.

In terms of internals, the phone is reported to carry the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor that gives the OnePlus 10 Pro its power and that was a phone that really impressed us during testing. Our reviewers praised its powerful performance, multi-tasking ability and speedy charging.

We're expecting a 4800mAh battery and another impressive fast-charge offering. Stay tuned for confirmation.

OnePlus 10T design

As you can see, the 10T's design is near-identical to the OnePlus 10 Pro, albeit with a few alternative finishes available.

The four-ring camera array divided opinion when it first appeared on the OnePlus 10 Pro but we liked the design and the metallic finish. The set-up of the 10T is very much the same and keeps the distinctive look OnePlus adopted with the Pro model.

How to buy OnePlus 10T in the UK

After the event, you'll be able to head to the OnePlus website for the latest info on the phone and — we expect — pre-orders.

Check out the links below for the latest from OnePlus.

