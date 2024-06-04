Zapdos in Pokémon Go: Raid Battle dates, weaknesses and best counters
Zapdos is making an electrifying return to Pokémon Go.
With the start of June comes another jam-packed month in Pokémon Go, which includes the return of Zapdos.
Zapdos is a legendary Pokémon that was introduced in the very first generation of creatures, debuting in Pokémon Blue and Red way back in 1996.
Alongside Articuno and Moltres, Zapdos forms the Kanto Legendary Birds. In the original games, it could be found loitering around in the Power Plant, but players needed to be savvy as only one of them would appear.
But now Zapdos is back in Pokémon Go, and so players are grafting to overcome the creature in 5-Star Raids. If you’re struggling, fear not, as we have all the information you need to defeat it.
When is Zapdos in Pokémon Go Raid Battles? Dates confirmed
Zapdos will appear in Pokémon Go’s Raid Battles between 1st June and 10th June 2024, according to Pokémon Go Hub. You will have until 10am local time on Monday 10th to overcome Zapdos.
If you’re struggling, it is worth noting that between 6pm and 7pm on 5th June 2024, Zapdos will appear in increased numbers in 5-Star Raids.
Zapdos is returning in June as part of the game’s Shared Skies event alongside other legendary Flying-type Pokémon including Landorus (Incarnate Forme), Yveltal and Ho-Oh.
What are Zapdos's weaknesses in Pokémon Go?
Zapdos is an Electric/Flying-type Pokémon, and so its weaknesses are going to be Rock and Ice-type attacks.
It should also be remembered that the Pokémon is resistant to Steel, Grass, Flying, Bug, Fighting and Ground attacks, so avoid using creatures that specialise in those at all costs.
This version of Zapdos is a 5-Star Raid Boss, and so its maximum health and attack stats are going to be higher than normal. Best to approach this one with at least two other players.
Best Zapdos counters in Pokémon Go
Below are several counters and powerful Pokémon that can prey on Zapdos's weaknesses. Rock-type Pokémon will have the edge over using an Ice attack, so it’s best to prioritise using those first.
- Mega Tyranitar - Smack Down/Stone Edge
- Golem - Rock Throw/Stone Edge
- Mewtwo - Ice Beam/Psycho Cut
- Weavile - Ice Shard/Avalanche
- Rhyperior - Smack Down/Rock Wrecker
