Expect to find new endgame content including new boss battles and rewards to discover with your friends (or anyone else - this is an MMORPG, you know).

Keep reading to find out what’s new in WoW SoD Phase 3. You’ll find the full list of patch notes at the end of the page.

What’s new in WoW SoD Phase 3?

WoW SoD Phase 3.

Following the WoW SoD Phase 3 update, you can now level up from 41-50, thanks to the increased level cap. This means you’ll earn up to 10 more talent points, too.

Alongside this major change, you can also expect new encounters in the Sunken Temple, thanks to Season of Discovery’s first 20-player raid.

There’s a lot of new content in the SoD Phase 3 patch. On top of everything above, you’ll also come across six new runes for each class, with new quests, puzzles and secrets to discover and clear.

Two new gear slots in helms and bracers allow you to equip these new runes.

Another big new addition is Nightmare Incursions. This is an all-new outdoor PvE event, with new pieces of storyline to uncover.

It’s worth checking out the official Phase 3 preview video from the World of Warcraft YouTube channel to see what’s part of the update. Check it out below:

For more, you’ll find the full list of Phase 3 patch notes below.

WoW SoD Phase 3 full patch notes

Blizzard has released the full list of Season of Discovery patch notes, which includes all the latest changes and additions to World of Warcraft.

The full list of WoW SoD Phase 3 patch notes is as follows (as per a press release):

NEW LEVEL 50 RAID: Temple of Atal’Hakkar (Sunken Temple) Daring adventurers can explore Season of Discovery’s first 20-player raid This redesigned experience offers eight bosses with new mechanics and epic rewards

Temple of Atal’Hakkar (Sunken Temple) NEW PVE EVENT: Nightmare Incursions Experience an all-new outdoor PvE event to learn more about the story tie between the mysterious dream portals in Ashenvale, Duskwood, Hinterlands and Feralas and the Sunken Temple raid New items will be earnable as players gain a reputation with the Emerald Wardens

Nightmare Incursions NEW RUNES Each class will see up to six new runes that players need to discover that will continue the theme of experimentation when coupled with additional abilities unlocked during the level-up process

NEW PvP REWARDS PvP ranks increase from 5 to 7 with all new rewards including new PvP class sets ! For the current Blood Moon PvP event introduced in Phase 2, rewards will be updated to level 50 with new currencies to collect and spend

DISCOVERER’S DELIGHT CONTINUES Players jumping into Season of Discovery late, or for the first time, will get to quickly catch up as the Discoverer’s Delight buff is now a permanent fixture and increases experience gains by 100 per cent up to level 39 and by 50 per cent from levels 40-49



If you want to check everything out in more detail, head on over to the official WoW website, where you can learn more about the patch notes and see more images of it all in action.

