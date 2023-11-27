Described as the "vanilla world of Warcraft," it will feature reworked classes, a bigger emphasis on exploration and lots of new abilities to keep players happy for hours on end. Not to mention, the new gated levelling and raid content that aims to make the game as competitive as it was during its early days.

Since Blizzard has decided to forgo the beta testing phase, Season of Discovery will be landing straight in public servers for World of Warcraft Classic in November. When exactly though? Head below for all the details.

Blizzard

Blizzard has confirmed that World of Warcraft Season of Discovery will arrive in-game on Thursday 30th November 2023.

The original announcement for Season of Discovery was made at Blizzcon in August 2023, where several future seasonal updates were teased. The next will be Cataclysm sometime in 2024.

What time will World of Warcraft Season of Discovery be available in the UK?

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. Blizzard

Going off previous World of Warcraft updates, we can expect to see Season of Discovery at 3PM PST. So, for players in the UK, they can expect to jump in around at around 11PM that day.

With the number of people jumping in and downloading the update simultaneously, it might be best to wait until December 1st to avoid any disappointment.

What do we know about World of Warcraft Season of Discovery?

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. Blizzard

Since Microsoft's acquisition of World of Warcraft developer Activision Blizzard, the studio has been relatively quiet. What we do know is that in Season of Discovery, players will begin at level one and be capped at level 25.

New previously unfinished areas will also appear alongside new level-up raids, PvP events, a Rune Engraving system and the Blackfathom Deeps dungeon.

"In Season of Discovery, players will discover new secrets by scouring Azeroth to find class-altering abilities. Tanking Warlocks, Mage healers, and more will be possible. The Season will launch with an initial level cap of 25, and upon reaching max level, players will be met with a new level-25 endgame!" said Blizzard upon its announcement.

"Discover a 10-player Blackfathom Deeps raid with new and reimagined bosses, mechanics, and rewards. Not long after, the level cap will be increased by a few levels, bringing even more endgame content."

Everything else is a bit up in the air, but this super handy Reddit roundup provides everything that has come straight from the developer.

World of Warcraft is available across Microsoft Windows and Mac OS X.

