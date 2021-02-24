It has been a wonderful winter wonderland in Animal Crossing: New Horizons for a while now as our islands have been blanketed in snow and players have been trying to build their best snowfolk to decorate their virtual homes with.

But, hopefully, you have not got too attached to your snowy creations as Spring is on the way and it will all be disappearing soon to make way for new updates that are on the way – including a very exciting one that we have detailed below.

As for how long you have left to enjoy the wintery features, well here is what you need to know.

When does the snow go away in Animal Crossing?

Well, there is a good chance that if you have already booted your Nintendo Switch up to give Animal Crossing a play today that the snow will have gone and the tropical sights will have returned. 24th February is the day that it is meant to be removed and while the time it goes will likely vary from region to region, by the end of the day it should all be back to normal.

What is the next Animal Crossing update?

Animal Crossing is keeping it Nintendo for its next update by giving us content themed around one of the most beloved franchises of all time – Mario!

The update, expected on 25th February, will bring the plumber’s world to your island and there will be many new items added to Nook’s store as part of the Hinamatsuri festival, Pi Day, and St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Items you can expect to see, although not necessarily at launch, include 1-Up Mushroom, Block, Coin, Fire Flower, Floating block, Goal Pole, Large Mushroom Platform and Pipes and costumes. The pipes will be warp pipes like we know and love from the Mario games, and they will allow you to travel across your island in a new way – very exciting indeed!

While, apparently, you will not be able to have specific locations to travel to for each pipe if you place more than two, it does provide a new way of travelling and we cannot wait to see all the new Mario features dotted around.

For more gaming news, check out our video game release schedule for all upcoming games for all consoles. Visit our hub for more Technology news.