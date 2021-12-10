Warhammer Space Marine 2: Release date rumours, trailer and sign-up news

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has been announced, with the unveiling of this long-awaited video game sequel coming as a lovely surprise during The Game Awards 2021.

Advertisement

The Warhammer Space Marine 2 release date may be a while off (you can’t even pre-order it yet), but at least that gives fans of this franchise something to look forward to in the future.

Coming to us from Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive, Warhammer Space Marine 2 is certainly a game that came out of the blue – it was announced 10 years on from its predecessor – but it’s reveal was very well received by fans.

To learn more about Warhammer Space Marine 2, read on for all the essential details.

What is Warhammer Space Marine 2?

Focus

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is an upcoming video game that will serve as a sequel to 2011’s Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine. While the original game was made by Relic Entertainment and overseen by THQ, the new one will be overseen by Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive instead.

The official description for Space Marine 2 teases the game like so: “The galaxy is in peril. Entire worlds are falling. The Imperium needs you. Embody the superhuman skill and brutality of a Space Marine, the greatest of the Emperor’s warriors, with Clive Standen (Vikings, Taken) as the iconic Captain Titus.”

When is Warhammer Space Marine 2 release date?

The Warhammer Space Marine 2 release date is yet to be confirmed, and it’s hard to even make an educated guess at this point. There aren’t even many rumours about it.

We’d hope to see Warhammer Space Marine 2 releasing in 2022 or 2023, but only time will tell how long its development period turns out to be. We’ll be sure to update this page with firm details when we can.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Which consoles and platforms can play Warhammer Space Marine 2?

Warhammer Space Marine 2 will launch on PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC, the developers have confirmed, which will be music to the ears of gamers on those platforms.

There’s no sign of a PS4, Xbox One or Nintendo Switch version at this stage, making this seem like a properly next-gen proposition.

Can I pre-order Warhammer Space Marine 2?

Warhammer Space Marine 2 pre-orders have not yet begun, but there is an option to sign up for updates on the game’s official website.

That’s probably the best way to show your support for the game at the moment, but we’ll let you know when those product pages do start to appear online.

Latest deals

Warhammer Space Marine 2 gameplay

There isn’t any gameplay footage for Warhammer Space Marine 2 just yet, but we’ll be sure to let you know when such a clip does start doing the rounds.

For now, thanks to the game’s official announcement, we know this will be a “third-person action title” where players will unleash “deadly abilities and an arsenal of devastating weaponry to obliterate the relentless Tyranid hordes.”

The official description urges players into action like so: “Hold at bay the horrors of the galaxy in epic battles on far-flung planets. Uncover dark secrets and drive back the everlasting night to prove your ultimate loyalty to humanity.”

Warhammer Space Marine 2 trailer

First shown at The Game Awards on 9th December 2021, the world premiere reveal trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 certainly does a good job of showcasing epic ideas and plenty of bloodshot. Although it doesn’t contain actual gameplay footage, it should help to get you hyped while we wait for that Warhammer Space Marine 2 release date.

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you’re looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Advertisement

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.