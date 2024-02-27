All of these will carry the Mightiest Mark, which you can claim upon victory.

To challenge all of the Gen One starter evolutions, players will need to complete the post-game events that follow the main story or join a seven-star Tera Raid Battle hosted by a Trainer who has completed those events.

All three Pokémon can only be caught once per saved date.

On top of this, all three will only be available for a limited period. Read on for all of the timings so you know exactly when Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise will be available to battle.

When are Venusaur, Charizard & Blastoise raids in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet?

The full timings for the time zones, as per the official Pokémon blog post, and their UK timings can be found below.

Venusaur

The Ground–type Tera Venusaur will appear in seven-star Tera Raid Battles from Tuesday 27th February at 4pm PST (midnight UK time) to Tuesday 5th March 2024 at 3:59pm PST (23:59 UK time).

Blastoise

The Steel–type Tera Blastoise will appear in seven-star Tera Raid from Tuesday 5th March at 4pm PST (midnight UK time) to Tuesday 12th March 2024 at 4:59pm PDT (00:59 UK time).

Charizard

The Dragon–type Tera Charizard will appear in seven-star Tera Raid Battles from Tuesday 12th March 2024 at 5pm PDT (1am UK time) to Sunday 17th March 2024 at 4:59pm PDT. (00:59am UK time).

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

