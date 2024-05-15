We've rounded up the details so you know what's coming to Dead by Daylight - and more importantly, when Vecna will be added.

Dead by Daylight. Behaviour Interactive

Vecna – known as "The Llch" – will arrive as part of the Dead by Daylight: Dungeons & Dragons crossover on 3rd June 2024.

This will be the next main chapter of the game, and the character will be voiced by Matthew Mercer, who recently played Ganondorf in Tears of the Kingdom.

That said, the Public Test Build of the new D&D season can be tried out now on Steam. Head to the settings menu on the Dead by Daylight application in your library, click Properties and Beta then switch to Public Test.

This is expected to run for about a week, if recent tests are anything to go off.

What to expect from DBD’s D&D crossover

The Dungeons & Dragons collaboration with Dead by Daylight will see Vecna, the Llch, arrive as the new Killer, Bard Aestri Yazar as a new Survivor, and a new map called the Forgotten Ruins.

Additionally, a new two-versus-eight game mode will arrive by the end of summer.

Here, two Killers will go up against eight Survivors on a larger map, changing up the regular gameplay substantially. Changes are being made to both the Killer and Survivor mechanics to help make the mode "feel fresh", along with the removal of Perks. More details will then be announced in July.

It was separately announced during the anniversary stream that a Dead by Daylight spin-off is in the works. Known as "Project T", it is described as a session-based PvE co-op shooter set in the same world.

It's still early in development, but anyone interested can join the Dead by Daylight Insider Programme to be in with a chance of joining a closed playtest.

Dead by Daylight is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android and PC.

