If you love turn-based strategy games then your mind will likely already be thinking ahead to the release of Triangle Strategy - a game that looks to be better than its title would suggest and that comes from Square Enix and Artdin.

The Triangle Strategy release date is right around the corner now, so we'll get straight to the point on this one!

But, strange name choice aside, this is a game that very much puts the focus on strategy and careful gameplay and not only that, but it looks pretty visually impressive at the same time and we are excited to try it for ourselves next month.

But when exactly next month does Triangle Strategy come out, and what do we know about it so far? Read on for all that information and more!

When is the Triangle Strategy release date?

Triangle Strategy is due to be released on Friday 4th March 2022 which is only a few short weeks away now! There isn't long to wait before you'll be able to try out the game for yourself, then.

What platforms can I get Triangle Strategy on?

Triangle Strategy will be exclusive to the Nintendo Switch when it releases in March. No port to another platform has even been rumoured at this point, but it is definitely the sort of game that we could imagine being ported to PC at some point in the future.

Can I pre-order Triangle Strategy?

Triangle Strategy pre-orders are ready to add to your basket, with GAME having the title listed for £49.99.

Don't forget that when you pre-order, you will get it at the lowest price it drops to between now and release - if it drops at all, that is.

Triangle Strategy story and gameplay

As previously mentioned, Triangle Strategy is a turn-based tactical role-playing game and battles will take place across a grid-based playing field.

Opponents will be computer generated ones and the aim of the game is to take them out and win the fight. Each character on your team has their own abilities to use and you will find that they also have set values that determine what they can and can't do.

You also have the option to use the environment to further your cause with certain things, such as fire, being used to deal crushing blows to your opposition.

And here is the official synopsis:

"Command a group of warriors as Serenoa, heir of House Wolffort, in a tangled plot where your decisions make all the difference. Key choices you make will bolster one of three convictions – Utility, Morality, Liberty – which together make up Serenoa’s world view and influence how the story will unfold."

Triangle Strategy trailer

There are a few trailers out there now if you search for a Triangle Strategy one, but here is one that focuses on the story and characters - and runs for over 3 minutes! Check it out while you wait for the Triangle Strategy release date on 4th March.

