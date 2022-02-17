The game, which Game Pass subscribers will be able to play now on PC as part of the package, is the final part of a trilogy but look for more to come in the form of expansions - and we hear that there are some pretty sizeable ones in the works.

If you're a fan of turn-based strategy games then you'll need no introduction to Total War, and you won't need us to tell you that Total War: Warhammer 3 is finally here to play. But is your machine up to the task of meeting the Total War: Warhammer 3 PC requirements?

But if you're planning to pick up the game to see what all the fuss is about then you will need to make sure that your PC is up to the task.

With that in mind, here are the minimum and recommended PC settings for Total War: Warhammer 3!

Total War Warhammer 3 PC requirements

Total War Warhammer 3 System Requirements (Minimum specs)

CPU: Intel i3/Ryzen 3 series

RAM: 6 GB

OS: Windows 7 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GTX 900/AMD RX 400 series | Intel Iris Xe Graphics

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

FREE DISK SPACE: 120 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Total War Warhammer 3 System Requirements (Recommended specs)

CPU: Intel i5/Ryzen 5 series

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti/AMD RX 5600-XT

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

FREE DISK SPACE: 120 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 6144 MB

Those are the ins and outs of playing Total War: Warhammer 3 on PC, and that will be the only way you can play it too, as there's no word on any potential port to a console for the title - which should come as little surprise as very few would have suspected that to be the case.

