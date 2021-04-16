TMNT Shredder’s Revenge release date: When does the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game come out?

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge will be the next game in this heroic franchise, and details are starting to arrive about it now.

With the latest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TNMT) film reboot set to be released in Summer 2021, perhaps it shouldn’t come as a big surprise that a new TNMT instalment is landing in the gaming world very soon.

Developed by Dotemu, the beat-’em-up experts who created Streets of Rage 4, Shredder’s Revenge is very much a throwback to TMNT’s side-scrolling games of old.

What is TMNT Shredder’s Revenge?

This arcade-style game allows you to choose your favourite turtle (Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo or Donatello, of course), each with its own unique moves and flashing combos that you can use to defeat your opponents.

On story mode, players fight their way through retro pixel art TMNT environments, taking on old foes the Foot Clan, Bebop, Rocksteady and the turtles’ arch-nemesis, Shredder. There is also multiplayer capability enabling up to four people to play simultaneously.

Backing the high octane gameplay is original music from Tee Lopes, a composer and arranger previously featured in Sonic Mania, League of Legends, and many other releases. A sample of his melodies can be heard in the trailer below!

When is the TMNT Shredder’s Revenge release date?

Dotemu and Tribute Games have promised that TMNT Shredder’s Revenge is coming in 2021, but a more specific release date has not yet been confirmed.

What is known is that it will be released on PC and “consoles”, although the only console confirmed so far is the Nintendo Switch. Pre-orders haven’t opened yet, but you can wishlist the game on Steam or the Nintendo eShop now, if you’re really keen.

We wouldn’t be surprised to see other platforms announced at a later date, but for now, the game has not been confirmed for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S or Google Stadia. Watch this space for more updates.

Is there a trailer for TMNT Shredder’s Revenge?

A new gameplay trailer offers fans a first peek at the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in action in Shredder’s Revenge. Take a look below!

