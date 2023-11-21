From this, six blocks floating in the air need to be hit a certain number of times to spell out a certain word to progress, ultimately leading to a boss fight against King Calamari.

Filled with Dry Bones and Greapers, the Sunken Ship can be troublesome to make your way around. The clues can also be a little cryptic, so to make things easier we've laid out exactly how to beat the Sunken Ship password in Super Mario RPG below.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Super Mario RPG Sunken Ship Password explained

Super Mario RPG. Nintendo

The Sunken Ship password is revealed via a set of memos located in six different rooms found aboard the ship. These memos are as follows:

Puzzle #1 – The adventurer Indigo's memo: There is an "s" in the word.

– The adventurer Indigo's memo: There is an "s" in the word. Puzzle #2 – The adventurer Indigo Jr's memo: It is found on the bed of the ocean.

– The adventurer Indigo Jr's memo: It is found on the bed of the ocean. Puzzle #3 – The 2nd expedition team's memo: It has two vowels.

– The 2nd expedition team's memo: It has two vowels. Puzzle #4 – The search party Onyx's memo: It is very valuable.

– The search party Onyx's memo: It is very valuable. Puzzle #5 – The 4th investigation crew's memo: "It" is actually a "they".

– The 4th investigation crew's memo: "It" is actually a "they". Puzzle #6 – The treasure hunter Elan's memo: "The "R" comes before the "L".

All of the puzzles require patience, timing and a bit of experimentation. If you want to see how to complete the puzzles, check out the handy video below:

For anyone who wishes to skip ahead, the word that needs to be entered into the six blocks is "PEARLS", starting at Key letter 1 and ending at Key letter 6.

Once entered, walk up to the pipe and a notice will confirm the puzzle has been completed. You can then head on through to boss battle King Calamari. Just make sure to prepare beforehand.

Read more on Nintendo:

Super Mario RPG is now available exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

Looking to pick up some cheap games? Head to our Nintendo Switch Black Friday for all the latest offers.

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.