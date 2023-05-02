One of these locations is the Meditation Chamber in the Basalt Rift. You'll be able to explore this area after getting the Tuner (which you'll have after The Key to Tanalorr quest in the main story). You'll become aware of the chamber after a ‘rumour’ that Cal is told, and after that, a side mission will appear on your map called "Explore the High Republic chamber in the forest".

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is living up to the reputation of its predecessor and then some. Once you're in Koboh, for example, you'll notice a few more open world elements than there were in the first game; there are lots of places to explore.

It's a cool little side mission, and we reckon – like some of the puzzles in Fallen Order – it echoes Breath of the Wild.

Although it's one of the first puzzles of its kind in the game, it's OK if you're struggling. Let us help you out here, and we're sure you'll be ready for the next one (especially since after this one, you get the Dexterity perk!).

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Chamber of Reason walkthrough

Thankfully, YouTube channel PS5Trophies has made a video showing you exactly how to get to the chamber and how to solve the puzzle once you're inside – but we'll walk you through in detail below.

Using the Tuner, open the circular golden door and make your way into the Chamber of Reason, then descend the ropes right down to the bottom. Once you're down there, you'll see that it's a puzzle of power spheres and bridge projectors.

To begin, use the force to place the first power sphere into the first bridge projector (this is how they become active). Once you've done this, use the force once again to flip the switch in the centre to move the projector to its second spot. Once it's there, a bridge will project (hence its name).

At the end of this bridge, break open the stone wall on your right to find a second power sphere, and use the force to bring it back across the bridge. Flip the switch to move the bridge projector back to its initial position, then use the force to bring your second power sphere across that bridge.

Interact with the snippet of lore, then bring the sphere up the lift and put it into the first power slot you see. Interact with the lore, then flip the lever to move the bridge across, then head onto that bridge.

Now, while you're on this bridge you'll need to face right and use the force to grab the first power sphere from the initial area of the chamber. Place that in the slot at the area at the end of the bridge you're on now. There's a bit of lore at the end of the bridge you just projected (which is a dead end), so grab that, then go back to flip the lever at the base of the bridge. This will raise you to the next level.

While you're up here, make sure you collect all the lore, scans, and items. Once you've done that, go back to the start of bridge. Now you'll need to get your aim on and throw the power sphere through the circular hole at the top of the wall to your right. You will now be able to walk through a new area in the corridor that starts just behind you. Open the chest, grab the power sphere, and head out of the corridor.

To your left, across the huge gap, you should be able to see one last bridge projector. Throw the sphere into it and cross the bridge. There, you'll finally be able to pick up the Dexterity perk.

We hope this guide was useful, and good luck with future puzzles!

