Revealed during the Summer Game Fest 2023 showcase, the new 2D Sonic game looks like a blast from the past with a nice lick of modern HD paint.

Sega has announced a brand-new side-scrolling Sonic game! Sonic Superstars has a release date of later this year and it’s set to bring four-player co-op to the blue blur’s universe at last.

A reveal trailer has been released, showing off the game’s bright graphics, four-player co-op action, and charming gameplay. You can check it out at the bottom of the page.

Fans of classic Sonic games have a lot to look forward to when the Sonic Superstars release date lands. Read on for the low down on where to pre-order, what platforms and consoles you can play it on, and to find out more about its story and gameplay.

The Sonic Superstars release date is Autumn 2023, as confirmed by Sega. Sadly no final release date has been revealed.

While it’s disappointing that we don’t have a finalised release date to tell you, we shouldn’t be too far from a reveal, given its Autumn 2023 release window.

We’ll update this page with the final release date as soon as it has been confirmed by Sega. For now, though, you can place a pre-order and watch the reveal trailer for the millionth time.

Can I pre-order Sonic Superstars?

Yes! You can pre-order Sonic Superstars already through GAME.

It’s worth noting that there is no confirmed release date for the new 2D Sonic game and we are yet to receive box art. As we near its release, lower prices for the game could be confirmed by various retailers.

Until 31st January 2024, too, you can subscribe to the Sonic Superstars newsletter to unlock an exclusive skin for Amy Rose.

Which consoles and platforms can play Sonic Superstars?

Sonic Superstars is set to launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and on PC (via Epic Games Store and Steam).

Sega is leaving nobody out of its glorious return to the classic (with a modern twist) 2D side-scrolling Sonic gameplay.

Sonic Frontiers released on everything, too, so it’s safe to say that Sega sees its spiky blue hedgehog mascot as a proper multiplatform seller.

Time will tell if the Switch version will keep up with the other consoles, but it’s nice to see the weaker platform still being supported with big new 3rd party releases.

Sonic Superstars gameplay and story details

Sonic Superstars brings back the classic 2D Sonic the Hedgehog gameplay we all know and love but gives it a modern twist thanks to charming 3D graphics and local drop-in, drop-out four-player co-op.

In it, you can play as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose. New Emerald powers have been teased, with clones of Sonic appearing, the gang turning into voxel-graphic octopuses, and the ability to swim up waterfalls all showcased so far. There are bound to be more surprises in store.

In terms of the story, information is thin on the ground. We know that this is an all-new setting — Northstar Islands — for the blue blur and that Dr Eggman is back, teaming up with classic baddie Fang the Sniper.

Is there a Sonic Superstars trailer?

Yes! There’s an excellent Sonic Superstars reveal trailer that shows off the game’s bright graphics, fun-looking gameplay, and colourful cast of characters. Check it out below:

