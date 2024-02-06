The classic Nickelodeon cartoon premiered way back in 1991, and has had as many as 19 video game adaptations since. The last Rugrats game to launch, however, was Rugrats Munchin Land on PC back in 2002.

Fast-forward a couple of decades and here we are with a brand new adventure.

Developed in a collaboration between The MIX Games, Wallride and Limited Run Games, this new title starring everyone’s favourite babies and toddlers has been a long time coming, and fans will be eager to play as Tommy, Chuckie and twins Phil and Lil once again.

Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland is a (as per a press release) "brand new NES-inspired adventure full of mischief, diapers and imagination".

"Get ready for backyard jungle adventures, digging into sandbox deserts and exploring spooky attic ruins by yourself or with a friend. A baby’s gotta do what a baby’s gotta do!"

In the game, you can: "Toggle between 8-bit art for an authentic retro gameplay experience and HD art featuring hand-drawn animations for a trip straight back to the iconic Nickelodeon TV show."

Check out the trailer below to see the two art styles in action:

Playable in two-player co-op, you will be able to switch between the four babies, "each with their own special abilities, to overcome imagination-fuelled levels".

"Weave through obstacles in high-speed chases, take down powerful bosses or revel in creating the most destructive path possible as Reptaur."

Those special abilities? Chuckie can jump higher than the other babies (he is older than the rest, you know) and Phil can dig holes faster than the others – that’s all we know so far.

Throughout the game’s six standalone levels, you’ll: "Encounter some of the franchise’s most familiar faces, including: Cynthia, the most famous doll in the Rugrats world; Spike, the loyal family dog and the best of boys; and Mr Boppo, the punching bag clown that almost had Tommy turning into a no-good 'taker-backer'."

It sounds like it has been made with fans of the classic Nickelodeon show in mind. You can see the love for the series and retro platformers in the trailer embedded above.

Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland is set to release on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC (via Steam) and Nintendo Switch sometime in March 2024.

If you’d prefer to play the game in true retro fashion, it’s been confirmed that it is also releasing on NES via retro game specialists Limited Run Games (pre-orders are set to start soon).

That’s right, an actual new honest-to-goodness NES game is releasing in 2024. This is the Rugrats game we never got in 1991.

