And with regards to those character models, unlocking skins is a huge part of the experience, too. From the game's own outfits to the crossovers with other franchises (Marvel, John Wick), the skins are as much a part of Fortnite as the shooting and the dance moves.

As well as being a fun game for all ages, Fortnite is also about the aesthetics. From the wacky maps to the character models, the game is known for its visuals.

But what about those skins that are so popular but so hard to obtain? We discuss those rare but coveted skins below.

What are the rarest Fortnite skins?

Whether they were taken off the store years ago, or their whereabouts is even more elusive, there are some skins that are just plain rare. What's annoying is (as with stuff in the physical world) the rarer something is, the more people want it.

This makes sense. We all want to be unique, right?

We'll share our list of the rarest Fortnite skins below. If you have one of these, consider yourself lucky and wear it with pride!

11 Hardest Fortnite Outfits to Collect

Aerial Assault Trooper

Infiltrator

Black Widow Outfit

Chief Hopper

Demogorgon

The Reaper

Scout

Travis Scott

Astro Jack

Special Forces

Black Knight

There are a few in this list that you might not have expected. The official characters like Scout and Infiltrator, for example, haven't been available to buy since 2019. You might have these in your collection without knowing how rare they are!

Others on the list we're not too surprised about. Chief Hopper from Stranger Things was always going to be a novelty cross-over, as was The Reaper (a clear John Wick homage).

Do you have any of the above? If so, wear those skins to battle with the satisfaction that you're one of the few who can!

