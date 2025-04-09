If you want to get in on the action and fill up your Google Pokédex, we'll tell you exactly how it works.

Pokémon Google game explained: How to catch 'em all in your browser

First of all, be aware that, as far as we can tell, this feature is only available on mobile on the Google mobile app, so if you're trying to do this on desktop, you're out of luck.

The start, you'll need to be logged in to your Google account in your browser so that you can actually track which Pokémon you've caught.

The next step is to just search up the Pokémon you want to catch in your browser.

A Poké Ball will appear in the bottom right corner of your screen. Tap it and you'll be shown a short animation of the Pokémon being caught.

This will then lead into a screen showing you which Pokémon you've already caught, as well as silhouettes of the ones you haven't got yet.

There is one weird issue you should be aware of, which is that if you're trying to catch a Ditto, Google often just shows you the result for the actual word rather than the Pokémon.

You can get around this by searching "Ditto Pokémon" instead.

How to get a Master Ball in Google Pokémon

While you can catch almost all of the 151 Pokémon without any issue, the same can't be said for the legendary Pokémon available: Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, Mewtwo and Mew.

To catch these, you'll need a Master Ball, which can be earned after certain milestones, letting you catch these legendaries after catching a certain number of other Pokémon.

Here are all the milestones and their respective Pokémon:

Five Pokémon: Articuno

20 Pokémon: Zapdos

50 Pokémon: Moltres

100 Pokémon: Mewtwo

150 Pokémon: Mew

And that's all you need to know – happy catching!

