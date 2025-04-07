Pokémon Go April 2025: Raid schedule, Spotlight Hours and what to expect
April showers bring Raid Hours.
It's already time for another month of Pokémon Go Raids, bringing with them a whole host of new bosses.
There are, of course, your 5-Star Raids and Mega Raids, but you'll also have plenty of Shadow Raids and Raid Hours to look forward to as well.
So, if you're looking to see what's on offer this month, or perhaps looking to net yourself a Shiny or two, read on for the full April Raid schedule.
What is the Pokémon Go April 2025 Raid schedule?
Here are all of the Pokémon Go raid schedules for April 2025, split up into sections to make things easier:
Pokémon Go April 2025 5-Star Raid schedule
First of all, here are all the 5-Star Raids for you to challenge in April 2025:
31st March – 9th April
- Tapu Lele (Shiny Available)
9th April – 21st April
- Stakataka (Shiny Available) (Eastern Hemisphere)
- Blacephalon (Shiny Available) (Western Hemisphere)
21st April – 1st May
- Cresselia (Shiny Available)
Pokémon Go April 2025 Raid Hour schedule
There will be four Raid Hour events in April, during which time there will be increased numbers of 5-Star Raids available between 6pm and 7pm local time:
2nd April
- Tapu Lele
9th April
- Stakataka (Eastern Hemisphere)
- Blacephalon (Western Hemisphere)
16th April
- Stakataka (Eastern Hemisphere)
- Blacephalon (Western Hemisphere)
23rd April
- Cresselia
Pokémon Go April 2025 3-Star Raids
Here are all of the 3-Star Raids available in April 2025:
- Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros
- Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros
- Combat Breed Paldean Tauros
- Decidueye
- Hisuian Decidueye
Pokémon Go April 2025 1-Star Raids
And here are all of the 1-Star Raids in April 2025:
- Espurr
- Rockruff
- Shellos (West Sea)
- Shellos (East Sea)
Pokémon Go April 2025 Mega Raids
There are three Pokémon available through Mega Raids this month. These are:
31st March – 9th April
- Mega Blaziken (Shiny Available)
9th April – 21st April
- Mega Sceptile (Shiny Available)
21st April – 1st May
- Mega Mawile (Shiny Available)
Pokémon Go April 2025 Shadow Raids
Every weekend during the month of April, you'll be able to catch Shadow Registeel as part of this month's Shadow Raids. These will take place on the following dates:
- 5th April
- 6th April
- 12th April
- 13th April
- 19th April
- 20th April
- 26th April
- 27th April
Pokémon Go April 2025 Max Mondays schedule
Last but not least, we've got Max Mondays, where the following Dynamax Pokémon will be available to catch:
7th April
- Passimian
14th April
- Wooloo
21st April
- Sobble
28th April
- Falinks
What are the Pokémon Go April 2025 Spotlight Hours?
For one hour every week, Spotlight Hours introduce Pokémon between 6pm and 7pm local time that provide bonus rewards for catching them. For April, these are:
8th April
- Meditite (2x Transfer Candy)
15th April
- Fomantis (2x Evolution XP)
22nd April
- Morelull (2x Catch Stardust)
29th April
- Abra (2x Catch XP)
What else to expect from Pokémon Go in April 2025
If all that wasn't enough for you, April comes with a bunch of new events to sink your teeth into across the entire month.
Here's a full list of what Pokémon Go events you can look forward to in April:
- 1st April – What's That Poké Ball? (April Fool's event)
- 3rd April – 7th April – Stunning Styles
- 5th April – Mega Audino Raid Day (2pm – 5pm local time)
- 6th April – Tyrogue Hatch Day (2pm – 5pm local time)
- 9th April – 14th April – Spring into Spring
- 16th April – 22nd April – Pokémon Horizons: The Series Celebration Event
- 19th April – Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day (2pm – 5pm local time)
- 26th April – 27th April – Dynamax Entei Max Battle Weekend
- 27th April – Vanillite Community Day (2pm – 5pm local time)
