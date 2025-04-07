So, if you're looking to see what's on offer this month, or perhaps looking to net yourself a Shiny or two, read on for the full April Raid schedule.

What is the Pokémon Go April 2025 Raid schedule?

Here are all of the Pokémon Go raid schedules for April 2025, split up into sections to make things easier:

Pokémon Go April 2025 5-Star Raid schedule

First of all, here are all the 5-Star Raids for you to challenge in April 2025:

31st March – 9th April

Tapu Lele (Shiny Available)

9th April – 21st April

Stakataka (Shiny Available) (Eastern Hemisphere)

Blacephalon (Shiny Available) (Western Hemisphere)

21st April – 1st May

Cresselia (Shiny Available)

Pokémon Go April 2025 Raid Hour schedule

There will be four Raid Hour events in April, during which time there will be increased numbers of 5-Star Raids available between 6pm and 7pm local time:

2nd April

Tapu Lele

9th April

Stakataka (Eastern Hemisphere)

Blacephalon (Western Hemisphere)

16th April

Stakataka (Eastern Hemisphere)

Blacephalon (Western Hemisphere)

23rd April

Cresselia

Pokémon Go April 2025 3-Star Raids

Here are all of the 3-Star Raids available in April 2025:

Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros

Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros

Combat Breed Paldean Tauros

Decidueye

Hisuian Decidueye

Pokémon Go April 2025 1-Star Raids

And here are all of the 1-Star Raids in April 2025:

Espurr

Rockruff

Shellos (West Sea)

Shellos (East Sea)

Pokémon Go April 2025 Mega Raids

There are three Pokémon available through Mega Raids this month. These are:

31st March – 9th April

Mega Blaziken (Shiny Available)

9th April – 21st April

Mega Sceptile (Shiny Available)

21st April – 1st May

Mega Mawile (Shiny Available)

Pokémon Go April 2025 Shadow Raids

Every weekend during the month of April, you'll be able to catch Shadow Registeel as part of this month's Shadow Raids. These will take place on the following dates:

5th April

6th April

12th April

13th April

19th April

20th April

26th April

27th April

Pokémon Go April 2025 Max Mondays schedule

Last but not least, we've got Max Mondays, where the following Dynamax Pokémon will be available to catch:

7th April

Passimian

14th April

Wooloo

21st April

Sobble

28th April

Falinks

What are the Pokémon Go April 2025 Spotlight Hours?

For one hour every week, Spotlight Hours introduce Pokémon between 6pm and 7pm local time that provide bonus rewards for catching them. For April, these are:

8th April

Meditite (2x Transfer Candy)

15th April

Fomantis (2x Evolution XP)

22nd April

Morelull (2x Catch Stardust)

29th April

Abra (2x Catch XP)

What else to expect from Pokémon Go in April 2025

If all that wasn't enough for you, April comes with a bunch of new events to sink your teeth into across the entire month.

Here's a full list of what Pokémon Go events you can look forward to in April:

1st April – What's That Poké Ball? (April Fool's event)

What's That Poké Ball? (April Fool's event) 3rd April – 7th April – Stunning Styles

Stunning Styles 5th April – Mega Audino Raid Day (2pm – 5pm local time)

Mega Audino Raid Day (2pm – 5pm local time) 6th April – Tyrogue Hatch Day (2pm – 5pm local time)

Tyrogue Hatch Day (2pm – 5pm local time) 9th April – 14th April – Spring into Spring

Spring into Spring 16th April – 22nd April – Pokémon Horizons: The Series Celebration Event

Pokémon Horizons: The Series Celebration Event 19th April – Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day (2pm – 5pm local time)

Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day (2pm – 5pm local time) 26th April – 27th April – Dynamax Entei Max Battle Weekend

Dynamax Entei Max Battle Weekend 27th April – Vanillite Community Day (2pm – 5pm local time)

