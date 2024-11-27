Zamazenta in Pokémon Go: Best counters, weakness and moveset explained
Make sure they're zent packing.
If you’re looking to get the best Pokémon in Pokémon Go, you’ll want to catch a Zamazenta.
Unfortunately, to do so, you’ll need to defeat one as a Raid Boss Battle. This will prove difficult if you go into a fight with no help.
Fortunately, we’re here to help you know what Zamazenta’s weaknesses are and the best counters against the Legendary Pokémon.
Even when you do know what its weaknesses are, defeating a Zamazenta in a Raid Boss Battle will be tricky. We’re here to make things easier, not necessarily easy.
Read on to find out how to get Zamazenta in Pokémon Go and to learn what its weaknesses are, the best counters against it and its best moveset (once you do have one in your Pokédex).
How to get Zamazenta in Pokémon Go
You can get a Zamazenta by unlocking an encounter with one by defeating it as a 5-Star Raid Boss Battle.
Legendary Pokémon such as Zamazenta appear as Raid Bosses every so often. As of writing, Zamazenta is currently a 5-Star Raid Boss (until Tuesday 3rd December).
Defeating a Zamazenta 5-Star Raid Boss will prove difficult, but if you know which Pokémon to bring along with you on the fight, you can make it easier.
Can Zamazenta be Shiny in Pokémon Go?
Yes, Zamazenta can be Shiny in Pokémon Go.
You’ll have to be incredibly lucky to get hold of a Shiny Zamazenta, but it’s worth it if you want a full Shiny ‘Dex or just want a pink and red variant of the Legendary Hero of Many Battles.
Zamazenta weakness in Pokémon Go
Zamazenta is a Fighting-type Pokémon, which means it is weak against Flying, Psychic and Fairy-type attacks.
Bring your best Flying, Psychic or Fairy-type Pokémon along to the Raid Boss Battle against Zamazenta and you’ll stand a better chance at defeating it.
Or, if you have a Pokémon that knows powerful Pshycic, Fairy or Flying-type attacks that isn’t weak against Fighting-type attacks, that’ll work, too.
Based on this, it’s best to avoid using Pokémon that are Normal, Rock, Dark, Ice or Steel-type. A word of warning, too, that Zamazenta may well know a Steel-type attack, which will be super-effective against your Fairy-type Pokémon.
Best Zamazenta counters in Pokémon Go
As Zamazenta is a Fighting-type Pokémon, the best counters against it will be your most powerful Fairy, Flying and Psychic-type Pokémon/attacks.
This means we can suggest the following Pokémon as best Zamazenta counters in Pokémon GO:
- Mewtwo
- Alakazam
- Lunala
- Latios
- Latias
- Necrozma
- Gardevoir
- Exeggutor
- Espeon
- Rayquaza
- Salamence
- Yveltal
- Staraptor
- Braviary
- Enamorus
- Moltres
- Lugia
- Ho-Oh
- Unfezant
- Toucannon
- Togekiss
We would recommend strong Fairy-types, too, such as Xerneas, the Tapus, Sylveon, and even Zacian, but Zamazenta can carry a Steel-type attack, which is super-effective against Fairy-type.
With that in mind, we advise you stick to using the best Flying and Psychic-type Pokémon and attacks you have.
Best Zamazenta moveset in Pokémon Go
The best moveset you can give your Zamazenta in Pokémon Go is probably Metal Claw as its fast attack and Close Combat as its Charged attack.
Being able to use Metal Claw will lessen the impact of Fairy-type Pokémon against Zamazenta, as it will be super-effective against them. Close Combat, meanwhile, is just great, and charges up quickly enough to be used often.
Quick Attack and Snarl make for great fast attacks, too.
Now, get out there and catch yourself a Zamazenta and give it the best moveset you can.
