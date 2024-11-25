The confusion lies in when you can start collecting XL Candies and when you can start using them. It’s two different Trainer levels.

Trust us, we had to wrap our heads around it too.

Read on to find out how to use XL Candy in Pokémon Go, how to get it and what it’s used for.

What is XL Candy for in Pokémon Go?

XL Candy is used to level up your Pokémon’s CP once you have reached Trainer level 40.

It works in the same way as regular Candy, and lets you raise your Pokémon’s CP even higher than was possible before.

Essentially, if you’re looking to get the most out of your strongest Pokémon, you’ll want to collect and use XL Candy in Pokémon Go.

How to use XL Candy in Pokémon Go

You cannot use XL Candy in Pokémon Go until you reach Trainer level 40.

Once you have collected XL Candy, you can use it to level up your Pokémon’s CP to super-high levels (as long as you are Trainer level 40 or higher).

You use it in the same way you use regular Candies: Simply press on the 'Power Up' button, which shows you how much Stardust you need and how many XL Candies you need to power up your chosen ‘mon.

How to get XL Candy in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go. Niantic/The Pokémon Company/Nintendo/Game Freak/Radio Times

You can start collecting XL Candy in Pokémon Go after you reach Trainer level 31.

It’s possible to get Pokémon Go XL Candy in the following ways:

Catching Wild Pokémon – Using Pinap Berries doesn’t increase the number of XL Candies you receive

– Using Pinap Berries doesn’t increase the number of XL Candies you receive Hatching Eggs

Trading Pokémon

Transferring Pokémon

Evolving Pokémon

Walk with a buddy Pokémon

Feeding Pokémon you’ve left defending a Gym a Berry

You can also convert 100 regular Candies into XL Candies.

Finally, it’s worth noting that Candy XL in Pokémon Go is linked to Pokémon evolutionary lines. To power up a Blastoise with XL Candies, you’ll need Squirtle Candy XLs, etc… Just as it works with regular Candies.

You can also get Rare Candy XL. This works exactly the same as regular Rare Candy (it automatically converts into the XL Candy you need for that specific Pokémon).

