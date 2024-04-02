As with all 5-Star Raid Battles in the game, you will be given the chance to catch a Kartana or Celesteela upon defeating them.

For the first time in the game’s history, Shiny Kartana and Shiny Celesteela have been added to Pokémon Go’s growing list of rare alternative colours ‘Mons.

Keep on reading to find out how to get Shiny Kartana and Shiny Celesteela in Pokémon Go.

How to get Shiny Kartana in Pokémon Go

To get a Shiny Kartana in Pokémon Go, you need to battle Kartana in its 5-Star Raid, while it’s still active. The Kartana 5-Star Raid event start time is 10am (local time) on 4th April and you have until its end date/time at 10am (local time) on 12th April 2024 to take part.

The Kartana 5-Star Raid is available to players in the Northern Hemisphere only. If you live and play in the Southern Hemisphere, a different Ultra Beast will be available to battle and catch in a Raid.

There’s a small chance the Kartana you battle and catch will be a Shiny. Essentially, keep taking down Kartana Raid Battles and you might happen across a Shiny version.

How to get Shiny Celesteela in Pokémon Go

To get a Shiny Celesteela in Pokémon Go, you need to battle a Celesteela in its 5-Star Raid and hope it’s a Shiny. The Celesteela 5-Star Raid start time is 10am (local time) on 4th April and you have until its end date/time of 10am (local time) on 12th April 2024 to catch one.

The Celesteela 5-Star Raid is only available to players in the Southern Hemisphere. You will be able to battle and try to catch Kartana in the Northern Hemisphere.

As with any Shiny variant, there’s a small chance the Celesteela you battle and try to catch in a 5-Star Raid will be Shiny. Keep trying if you want a Shiny!

Now, get out there and keep battling away at those Kartana and Celesteela 5-Star Raids up until 10am (local time) on 12th April 2024 to try and bag yourself a Shiny.

