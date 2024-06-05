One big addition for you Pokédex completionists out there is that the Prism Pokémon Necrozma is finally being added to the game. You’ll need to take it down in a 5-Star Raid Battle during Go Fest events.

Marshadow is making its Pokémon Go debut, too!

Check out the event's flashy trailer to get on board the season’s hype train:

More like this

Enough of us blathering away, though, read on to get the key details regarding the Pokémon Shared Skies end date and to see a list of what’s included.

The Pokémon Go Shared Skies end date is Tuesday 3rd September at 10am local time.

Shared Skies kicked off on 1st June and lasts until 3rd September at 10am local time – this means the whole thing lasts just over three months, giving us all plenty of time to do and see everything the event has to offer.

Now you know when it’s set to end, it’s time to learn about everything that’s included in Shared Skies. Spoiler: There’s a lot.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What’s included in Pokémon Go: Shared Skies?

Pokémon Go. The Pokémon Company/Game Freak/Niantic

The Pokémon Go Shared Skies season includes new Community Days, Go Fest 2024, new Seasonal Highlights, Season Rotations, Season bonuses and the debuts of a couple of new Pokémon.

The official Pokémon Go website runs through it all in a detailed blog post, which is worth checking out. If you’d prefer to stick with us, though, you’ll find all the details below too.

New Pokémon

Two new Pokémon are being added to Pokémon Go during Shared Skies: Necrozma and Marshadow.

You will be able to fight against Necrozma in 5-Star Raid Battles During Go Fest 2024. Marshadow will be available to players who purchase a Go Fest Ticket to complete paid Special Research.

Seasonal Rotations

Alongside the debuts of two new Pokémon, different Pokémon will appear in the wild than last season, and new Research Breakthrough encounter Pokémon are up for grabs. This includes Shiny Jangmo-o appearing for the first time during Go Fest 2024.

The Shared Skies Research Breakthrough Pokémon (all can be Shiny) are as follows:

Hisuian Growlithe

Larvitar

Audino

Axew

Furfrou

Jangmo-o

For the list of different Pokémon that appear in different areas throughout the world in the wild across the season, it’s best you check the official blog post listed above (there are a lot).

There’s also a big new list of Pokémon that hatch from Eggs throughout Shared Skies – again, check the official Shared Skies blog post linked above to see the full list.

Season Highlights

The Shared Skies Season Highlights include new Free Monthly Timed Research, new PokéStop Showcases, new Community Days, new themed stickers and the return of the Go Battle League.

For the Go Battle League update, head on over to the official blog post about it.

The Community Days during Shared Skies are:

9th June | Goomy

| Goomy 22nd June | Cyndaquil

| Cyndaquil 21st July | TBC

| TBC 31st August | TBC

Seasonal Bonuses

Throughout the Pokémon Go Shared Skies event/season (whatever you want to call it), there are three specific bonuses live for all players:

Make one additional Special Trade per day

Higher chance to receive Candy XL while exploring with your buddy (if your Trainer level is 31 or over)

Earn increased XP from your first catch of the day

Read more on Pokémon:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.