How to get Revives in Pokémon Go explained
Increase those faint odds.
Revives in Pokémon Go are one of the most useful items to have in your item bag, as they can bring a fainted Pokémon back to half of its health – they can be returned to full health if you use a Max Revive.
If you’re planning on taking part in many battles, you’ll need some Revives to hand, for sure.
The trouble is, the useful healing item can be tricky to find if you don’t know where to look. Fortunately, we know how you can get hold of a load of Revives quickly.
Read on to find out how to get Revives in Pokémon Go. We’ll also let you in on how to get Max Revives, too.
To get Revives in Pokémon Go, you need to open gifts, spin the photo disc at Gyms and PokéStops, and complete Raids.
There are quite a few different ways in which you can earn Revives, as it turns out.
As of writing, here are the best ways to get more Pokémon Go Revives:
- Open the daily free box
- Open Gifts from Friends
- Spin Gym and PokéStop photo discs
- You’re more likely to receive Revives from Gym photo discs – they dish out a few more battle supplies like healing items than PokéStops
- Complete Raid Battles
- Be careful with this approach, as you may end up needing Revives from taking part!
- Complete Field Research and Special Research tasks
- The game will let you know what you unlock for each task
- Level up your character
- You should earn Revives each time you level up between levels 5 and 29
Simply play the game and complete its tasks listed above and you should have plenty of Revives in no time.
It’s worth noting that completing Raid Battles and opening gifts will likely bag you the most Revives in Pokémon Go quickly.
How to get Max Revives in Pokémon Go
You can buy Max Revives with PokéCoins from the in-game shop or unlock them in a few different ways, such as completing Raids.
You should be able to find them in a variety of ways more quickly once you reach level 30.
Here are the current ways to get Max Revives in Pokémon Go:
- Buy them from the in-game shop
- Level up your character
- You should earn Max Revives when you level up between level 30 and 40
- Complete Raid Battles
- Open Gifts from Friends
- Spin Gym and PokéStop photo discs once you reach level 30
- Should be a more regular item drop from Gyms
- Complete Field Research and Special Research tasks
- The game will let you know what you unlock for each task
That’s all there is to unlocking more Max Revives in Pokémon Go. Now, get out there and start adding the useful healing item to your item bag.
