How to get Mewtwo in Pokémon Go explained
How to catch one of the most iconic Pokémon.
For many fans, knowing how to get Mewtwo in Pokémon GO will be incredibly important, primarily because the character has become iconic over the years, playing a vital role in the games, animated series, and even the live-action film Detective Pikachu.
However, like every other Legendary in Pokémon GO, catching Mewtwo is no easy feat, so we’ve outlined exactly what you need to do below to capture one of the series' very best.
You can also trade with friends to get Mewtwo, but it will cost, so we’ve covered everything you need to know below.
How to catch Mewtwo in Pokémon GO
The only way you can catch the Pokémon is when they appear as a featured Raid Boss, which they aren’t scheduled to be for the month of October. We update our schedule frequently, so check in for when Mewtwo returns.
When the Pokémon does finally return, players will have a challenging battle on their hands.
More like this
Fortunately, like every Pokémon, Mewtwo has weaknesses; they’re weak to Bug, Dark and Ghost Pokémon.
If you have any of the above, it will make the battle considerably easier and give you an advantage when trying to catch Mewtwo. The last time they appeared was over two years ago, so hopefully, they will return soon.
When they return, like with all Raid bosses, there is a chance to capture a shiny version.
How much to trade Mewtwo
Trading is a viable option to get a Pokémon in the game; however, you’ll first need to find someone willing to trade with and for Mewtwo, the pricing is quite expensive.
Depending on your friendship level, it won’t be as dear, but it’s still a hefty chunk of Stardust.
- Friendship level: Good Friends
- Registered cost: 20,000 | Unregistered cost: 1,000,000
- Friendship level: Great Friends
- Registered cost: 16,000 | Unregistered cost: 800,000
- Friendship Level: Ultra Friends
- Registered cost: 1,600 | Unregistered cost: 80,000
- Friendship level: Best Friends
- Registered cost: 800 | Unregistered cost: 40,000
Trading for the Pokémon won’t be easy either because of the sheer amount it costs, but trying to find someone willing to trade something incredibly rare will not be easy.
Read more on Pokémon:
- Pokémon Go Raids schedule - upcoming battles
- Best Pokémon gifts - the greatest merch
- Best Pokémon games on Switch - our ranking
- Best shiny Pokémon - the coolest creatures
- Best Dragon-type Pokémon - who's your fave?
- All cat Pokémon - the felines to catch
- Pokémon natures guide - all you need to know
- Pokémon type chart - strengths and weaknesses explained
- Legendary Pokémon - the full list
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet cheats - handy hacks
- Pokémon Emerald cheats - what you need to know
- Pokémon Fire Red cheats - all codes
- Pokémon Go friend codes - and how to find them
- Pokémon games in order - where to start
Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.