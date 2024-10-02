You can also trade with friends to get Mewtwo, but it will cost, so we’ve covered everything you need to know below.

How to catch Mewtwo in Pokémon GO

The only way you can catch the Pokémon is when they appear as a featured Raid Boss, which they aren’t scheduled to be for the month of October. We update our schedule frequently, so check in for when Mewtwo returns.

When the Pokémon does finally return, players will have a challenging battle on their hands.

Fortunately, like every Pokémon, Mewtwo has weaknesses; they’re weak to Bug, Dark and Ghost Pokémon.

If you have any of the above, it will make the battle considerably easier and give you an advantage when trying to catch Mewtwo. The last time they appeared was over two years ago, so hopefully, they will return soon.

When they return, like with all Raid bosses, there is a chance to capture a shiny version.

How much to trade Mewtwo

Trading is a viable option to get a Pokémon in the game; however, you’ll first need to find someone willing to trade with and for Mewtwo, the pricing is quite expensive.

Depending on your friendship level, it won’t be as dear, but it’s still a hefty chunk of Stardust.

Friendship level: Good Friends Registered cost: 20,000 | Unregistered cost: 1,000,000

Friendship level: Great Friends Registered cost: 16,000 | Unregistered cost: 800,000

Friendship Level: Ultra Friends Registered cost: 1,600 | Unregistered cost: 80,000

Friendship level: Best Friends Registered cost: 800 | Unregistered cost: 40,000



Trading for the Pokémon won’t be easy either because of the sheer amount it costs, but trying to find someone willing to trade something incredibly rare will not be easy.

