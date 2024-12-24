It's a busy time of year, but hardened Pokémon fans won't want to miss any of the rewards on offer for completing the Collection Challenges in this festive event.

Keep on reading and we'll run through all the Collection Challenges in Pokémon Go Holiday Part 2!

Pokémon Go Holiday Part 2: Collection Challenge explained

There are three Collection Challenges to complete in Pokémon Go Holiday Part 2 — Black, White and Monochrome.

The deadline for completing them is confirmed to be Friday 27th December at 8pm, so let's not waste any time here.

Below is a full breakdown of what you need to do!

Black Collection Challenge

Separated a birth, me and Snorlax at Pokémon Go Fest 2024. Radio Times

To complete this challenge, you need to catch Alolan Rattata, Blitzle, Murkrow and Snorlax.

The reward for finding them is 1,500 Stardust and an encounter with Pancham.

Alolan Rattata, Blitzle and Murkrow can both be found in the wild, so get exploring your local area ASAP to find them before the deadline.

With Blitzle, you also have a chance of an Incense encounter on the 22nd, 24th or 26th December. On top of that, Blitzle is available as a reward for Research tasks at the moment ('Catch 10 Pokémon' or 'Explore 2km').

For Snorlax, things get a bit tricky! You do have a chance of an Incense encounter on the 22nd, 24th or 26th December. Failing that, you'll have to face Snorlax in a 3-Star Raid Battle!

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

White Collection Challenge

For the White challenge, you need to catch Alolan Vulpix, Cetoddle, Tynamo and Vanillite.

The reward for doing so? That would be 1,500 Stardust and an encounter with Furfrou.

Tynamo can be found in the wild. Here's hoping it spawns nice and easily for you!

For Alolan Vulpix, you'll have to win a 1-Star Raid.

Cetoddle can be found in 1-Star Raids, too. You also have the option of an Incense encounter (on 23rd, 25th and 27th December), or you could get one from a Research task (the 'Use an Incense' one, during the event).

Vanillite is also in the wild. If you struggle to spot on, try the following Research tasks: 'Take snapshots of 3 different wild Ice-type Pokémon', or 'Catch 5 Pokémon with a Weather Boost'.

Monochrome Collection Challenge

And finally, you need to catch both Cetoddle and Wooloo to complete the Monochrome Collection Challenge.

The reward this time is 10 Great Balls and 10 Ultra Balls, not to mention the huge sense of emotional wellbeing (not guaranteed).

Cetoddle, as we've already mentioned, is in 1-Star Raids. You also have the Incense option — encounters are possible on 23rd, 25th and 27th December. The Research task 'Use an Incense' may also trigger a Cetoddle encounter.

As for Wooloo, you can find them in the wild, or as an Incense encounter (also on 23rd, 25th and 27th December).

And that's all you need to know! Good luck with your festive fun. We've also got a quiz below if you reckon you're a Pokémon Master...

Read more on Pokémon:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.