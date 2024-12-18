Pokémon Go Holiday Part 1 Path: Should you choose Sierra or Spark?

You won't need any PokéCoins for this research, but the tasks and rewards for each path differ for one of its multiple steps.

However, the game doesn't reveal the ultimate unique reward of each path until you've already completed it.

So, let's get into the specifics of the Holiday Part 1 Timed Research paths and which is the best to go with.

Pokémon Go Holiday Part 1 Path: What are the options?

The second step of Holiday Part 1's Spark Timed Research path. Niantic

After completing Step 1 of 3 in Pokémon Go's free Holiday Part 1 Timed Research, you'll need to make a choice between two paths for Steps 2 and 3: "Spark" or "Leader Sierra", containing the following tasks and rewards depending on which one you choose:

Spark path tasks & rewards

Step 2 out of 3

Catch 10 Ice-type Pokémon - Pinap Berry x10

- Pinap Berry x10 Take snapshots of 5 different wild Pokémon - Poke Ball x20

- Poke Ball x20 Complete 5 Field Research tasks - Stardust x 500

As a reward for completing all three tasks, you'll get 2,000 XP and an Alolan Vulpix encounter, the latter being the standout of this path.

Step 3 out of 3

Catch 25 Ice-type Pokémon - Ultra Ball x10

- Ultra Ball x10 Power up Ice-type Pokémon 10 times - Golden Razz Berry x1

- Golden Razz Berry x1 Collect MP from 3 Power Spots - Max Particle x100

After completing all three tasks, you'll unlock the additional rewards for a Sandygast encounter, 3,000 XP, and 2,000 Stardust.

Leader Sierra path tasks & rewards

Step 2 out of 3

Catch 10 Fire-type Pokémon - Pinap Berry x10

- Pinap Berry x10 Take snapshots of 5 different wild Pokémon - Poke Ball x20

- Poke Ball x20 Complete 5 Field Research tasks - Stardust x 500

The step-completion rewards for completing all three tasks are 2,000 XP and a Shadow Vulpix encounter, the highlight of the unique rewards in this particular research path.

Step 3 out of 3

Catch 25 Fire-type Pokémon - Ultra Ball x10

- Ultra Ball x10 Power up Fire-type Pokémon 10 times - Golden Razz Berry x1

- Golden Razz Berry x1 Collect MP from 3 Power Spots - Max Particle x100

Final reward for Holiday Part 1 Timed Research

Along with the rewards for Step 3, the final rewards for the Holiday Part 1 Time Research will be the same no matter which path you choose.

You'll get a task called "Claim Reward", which you can complete instantly for another 2,500 XP. After doing so, you'll get another 2,500 Stardust to complete this questline for Holiday Part 1.

Pokémon Go Holiday Part 1 Path: Should you choose Sierra or Spark?

Spark & Alolan Vulpix, which you can get during his research path. Niantic, The Pokemon Company

The decision on which Holiday Part 1 path is best ultimately depends on your personal preference as a Pokémon Go player, but by default, Spark is the better path to choose.

That's because its signature unique reward, a catch encounter with an Alolan Vulpix, is a better choice than Sierra's with a Shadow Vulpix due to the former's higher rarity and competitiveness.

Not only is Alolan Vulpix a rarer spawn than its base form, but its evolution, Alolan Ninetales, is also better suited for battles like in Raids, PvE, and PvP.

That's due to its slightly higher stats and more competitive dual Fairy and Ice-typing - making it a great counter for some of the game's toughest Dark and Dragon-types.

Everyday players may already have plenty of both Vulpix variations in their inventory, but if you're a casual player who wants to get the very best out of every event due to not filling their Pokedex or competitive teams much, choosing Spark and its Alolan Vulpix is the path to go with.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What else is included in the Pokémon Go Holiday Part 1 event?

Delibird wearing a holiday ribbon in Pokémon Go. Niantic

Running now until Tuesday 22nd December 2024, at 9:59am, the Holiday Part 1 event has brought all kinds of extras to Pokémon Go, including costumed Pokemon debuts, increased spawns, additional Raids, an altered Egg pool, and much more.

Costumed Pokémon debut

While the event is running, you'll be able to encounter Dedenne wearing festive holiday attire for the first time, featuring a red and fluffy hood with bells on its tail.

Event bonuses

While playing the game during Holiday Part 1, Pokémon Go players will get the following bonuses:

0.5x distance for hatching Eggs in Incubators

Double XP when catching Pokémon

Increased spawns

During Holiday Part 1, the following Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild:

Alolan Diglett

Alolan Sandshrew

Bergmite

Darumaka

Delibird

Litleo

Numel

Sandygast

Snover

Swinub

New & current Raids

Along with those featured in the regular Pokémon Go Raid Bosses schedule for this month, the following 1 and 3-Star Bosses have been added to the game during Holiday Part 1:

1-Star Raids

Pikachu (Winter Carnival outfit)

Psyduck (holiday attire)

Dedenne (holiday attire)

Sandygast

3-Star Raids

Stantler (holiday outfit)

Glaceon (Undersea holiday outfit)

Cryogonal

Mega Latias and Mega Latios will also be appearing as Mega Raid Bosses as scheduled.

Egg pool

Throughout Holiday Part 1, any 7km Eggs you get while playing Pokémon Go could hatch into any of the following:

Hisuian Growlithe

Pichu (summer flair outfit)

Spheal (holiday scarf outfit)

Cubchoo (holiday ribbon outfit)

Amaura*

Charcadet

Holiday Part 1: Shore Thing Premium Timed Research

If you're willing to spend a bit of real-life cash, $2.00 or your local currency equivalent, as well during this Pokémon Go event, you'll have access to the Premium Shore Thing Timed Research.

By completing its many tasks, you'll be able to get the following rewards:

2 x Premium Battle Passes

Egg Incubator

1500 Stardust

Vanillite encounter

Snorunt encounter

Cubchoo (holiday ribbon outfit) encounter

Bergmite encounter

Jynx encounter

Sneasel encounter

Lapras encounter

Cryogonal encounter

Sandygast encounters - eight in total

Field Research tasks, Collection Challenges & PokéStop Showcases

Holiday Part 1 also includes unique Field Research tasks that reward you with event-themed encounters – Eevee (festive hat), Sandygast, Alolan Marowak, and Cryogonal – PokéStop showcases to show off your new catches, and a Collection Challenge for extra rewards.

Catch the following Pokémon and the Holiday Part 1 Collection Challenge: Ice to Meet You will reward you with 2,000 Stardust and 15 Great Balls:

Cryogonal

Swinub

Bergmite

Alolan Sandshrew

With most of those Pokémon among the increased spawns for the event, completing the Collection Challenge shouldn't take too long.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.