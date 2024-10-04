Pokémon Go Galarian Expedition event: How to get Shiny Zamazenta and more

These events are a great way of catching rare Pokémon, and players can get their hands on Shiny Zamazenta for the first time. We will also outline everything you want to know about the event, including when it will finish.

The Pokémon Go Galarian Expedition event is now live and ready to be enjoyed by players until it ends, but if you’re jumping in, you’ll want to know how to get the Shiny Zamazenta.

Keep reading for everything we know about this event.

When is the Pokémon Go Galarian Expedition event?

The good news is the event has already begun, starting at 10am local time on 4th October. It will run for seven days, finishing on 11th October at 6pm local time.

This means the event will run for seven days, offering players ample time to get what rewards they want and catch Zamazenta.

What’s included in the Pokémon Go Galarian Expedition event?

The event will have a five-star raid, alongside some three-star raids and one-star raids. There is also a new Masterwork Research, focusing on the Master Ball for £7.99 (or equivalent in local currency). The Masterwork Research can only be bought during the event, but you keep working towards it after, so there is no need to rush there.

5-star raid and how to catch Shiny Zamazenta

The 5-star raid is Zamazenta, and if you’re lucky, there is a chance they can appear as their shiny variant. The Pokémon is weak to Fairy, Flying and Psychic-type Pokémon, so make sure you go in prepared with these in tow.

Green Video Post Element

Video ID: "a7d2f51011412375cfb0b027cc2b90933231ccab"

Mix ID: ""

Player ID: "Tw3-XowQ" If the player doesn't appear here within a few seconds, the Player ID or Licence Key (set via IM Green Video settings) might be invalid.

3-star raids

Lapras

Snorlax

Druddigon

Decidueye (Hisuian)

1-star raids

Diglett (Alola)

Voltorb (Hisuian)

Skorupi

Mienfoo

Rockruff

Some Pokémon have a higher chance of appearing more frequently in the wild; these are listed below:

Nidoran (M/F)

Abra

Magnemite

Wailmer

Spheal

Aron

Beldum

Shinx

Foongus

Dedenne

Wooloo

Players will also have a chance of encountering one of the Galarian Legendary Birds, either Shiny or normal. The three Legendary Birds are Articuno, Moltres and Zapdos.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our gaming newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Read more on Pokémon:

Advertisement MPU article

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.