Pokémon Go Galarian Expedition event: How to get Shiny Zamazenta and more
Shiny Zamasenta is on the loose.
Published:
The Pokémon Go Galarian Expedition event is now live and ready to be enjoyed by players until it ends, but if you’re jumping in, you’ll want to know how to get the Shiny Zamazenta.
These events are a great way of catching rare Pokémon, and players can get their hands on Shiny Zamazenta for the first time. We will also outline everything you want to know about the event, including when it will finish.
Keep reading for everything we know about this event.
When is the Pokémon Go Galarian Expedition event?
The good news is the event has already begun, starting at 10am local time on 4th October. It will run for seven days, finishing on 11th October at 6pm local time.
This means the event will run for seven days, offering players ample time to get what rewards they want and catch Zamazenta.
What’s included in the Pokémon Go Galarian Expedition event?
The event will have a five-star raid, alongside some three-star raids and one-star raids. There is also a new Masterwork Research, focusing on the Master Ball for £7.99 (or equivalent in local currency). The Masterwork Research can only be bought during the event, but you keep working towards it after, so there is no need to rush there.
5-star raid and how to catch Shiny Zamazenta
The 5-star raid is Zamazenta, and if you’re lucky, there is a chance they can appear as their shiny variant. The Pokémon is weak to Fairy, Flying and Psychic-type Pokémon, so make sure you go in prepared with these in tow.
3-star raids
- Lapras
- Snorlax
- Druddigon
- Decidueye (Hisuian)
1-star raids
- Diglett (Alola)
- Voltorb (Hisuian)
- Skorupi
- Mienfoo
- Rockruff
Some Pokémon have a higher chance of appearing more frequently in the wild; these are listed below:
- Nidoran (M/F)
- Abra
- Magnemite
- Wailmer
- Spheal
- Aron
- Beldum
- Shinx
- Foongus
- Dedenne
- Wooloo
Players will also have a chance of encountering one of the Galarian Legendary Birds, either Shiny or normal. The three Legendary Birds are Articuno, Moltres and Zapdos.
