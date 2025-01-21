Already having declared 2025 the Year of Eevee, with the TCG Prismatic Evolutions expansion giving Eeveelutions a shiny new coat of crystalised paint, there’s always something new going on in the Pocket Monsters world.

Fingers crossed we learn more about Pokémon Legends Z-A (and maybe even a cheeky Switch 2 announcement?) during the live stream.

Keep reading to find out when Pokémon Day 2025 is taking place and what to expect from it.

When is Pokémon Day 2025?

Pokémon Day 2025 is on Thursday 27th February. This is when the Pokémon Presents live stream should take place, too!

There’s a lot we still don’t know about what The Pokémon Company has up its sleeves for 2025, including exactly what the Year of Eevee is set to feature. Hopefully, we learn more on 27th February.

In terms of what we can expect from the Pokémon Presents live stream and Pokémon Day, you’ll have to read on below.

What to expect from Pokémon Day 2025

In terms of what to expect from Pokémon Day 2025, the Pokémon Presents live stream will likely take place. We imagine we’ll have events to play through in Pokémon Go and Pokémon TCG Pocket, too.

During the Pokémon Presents 2025 live stream, we’re expecting a much-needed update on Pokémon Legends Z-A – will it come to Switch 2?

We may see an update on the Pokémon x Aardman Animations collaboration, too (although that’s set to release in 2027, so we may have to wait until Pokémon Day 2026 for more info on that).

Another potential reveal is Pokémon Generation 10. It’s been three years since Scarlet/Violet was released, and there has been a new generation of Pokémon RPGs every three years since Black and White back in 2010.

In fact, only Diamond and Pearl breaks the trend of a new generation every three years, with it releasing four years after Ruby and Sapphire and four years before Black and White. Hmm.

Outside of the games, we imagine we’ll get new Pokémon anime news and updates on any upcoming anime films they have up their sleeves.

With everything above, there is a lot of potential for 2025 to be a massive year for Pokémon. We’ll have to wait and see exactly what’s in store for us this Pokémon Day on 27th February.

