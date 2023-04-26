Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom initially launched on Meta Quest 2 and PICO 4 on 9th March 2023 to good reviews, including our own four-star review in which we explained that the game “does a fine job of really making you feel what it would actually be like” to be involved in the world of the Shelby family.

Here at RadioTimes.com , we can exclusively reveal that Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom is getting a lot of DLC – and a roadmap for new content has been revealed for the VR game.

The King’s Ransom tells an original story that was written in collaboration with TV series creator Steven Knight and producer/brand owner Caryn Mandabach Productions.

In it, you infiltrate the Peaky Blinders' underground world and come face-to-face with characters both loved and feared from the show. Cillian Murphy even reprises his role as the voice of Tommy Shelby.

Now, we can reveal that the development team over at Maze Theory has confirmed a whole host of free DLC set to launch throughout the year on the VR game. You can check out everything included in the April-August 2023 Content Roadmap in the image below:

The 2023 Content Roadmap is set to bring new features aplenty including new Shooting Galleries, weapons, Combat Challenges, Missions, environments to explore, and more. The full 2023 roadmap timings and content is as follows:

27th April

New Shooting Galleries

Select and replay and scenes

Quality of life and game improvements

18th May

New Limehouse Shooting Gallery

New Shotgun Weapon

New Combat Challenges

22nd June

New Combat Missions: Defend the Garrison Battle for Pennyfields Ambush at the Hideout Dockyard Shootout

New Weapon Challenges

New Item Skins

20th July

New Combat Missions: Tavern Attack Winter's End

New fan-favourite environment to explore

New Weapon Challenges

Customisable Item Skins

24th August

New player customisation options

New Weapon Challenges

Brand new way to play

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

This is all just phase one of the roadmap, the developers have confirmed. There’s more to come following the conclusion of the April-August 2023 Content Roadmap. Details about future content will be revealed in due time.

More like this

Everything has been “designed to enhance and extend the gameplay experience”. Game director at Maze Theory, Tim Jones, explained: “It’s been amazing to see the reactions, feedback, and game clips our players have shared with us since launch day! We are eager and excited to see our Peaky Crew delve into all the new content.”

He added that the development team is always “monitoring player feedback”, and that due to this, there is now “an abundance of ‘peak’ content planned for the months ahead focused on extending the gameplay experience, adding new features, and increasing replayability”.

You can watch the Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom 2023 Content Roadmap trailer below to see the incoming free DLC in action:

Perhaps more exciting is that this is only the start, according to Jones: “This is just the beginning, we’ll have details of what’s to come in phase two later this year.” Expect more free content to release later in 2023.

You can purchase and play Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom on the Meta Quest Store and PICO Store for £24.99 right now if you haven’t done so already.

Remember to stick with us here at RadioTimes.com for everything Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom where we’ll, hopefully, be detailing phase two of the VR game’s DLC roadmap soon enough.

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and visit our Gaming hub for all the latest news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.