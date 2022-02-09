We have been on a bit of a Peaky Blinders drought of late. The fifth and penultimate run aired on the BBC back in 2019 and while we were meant to have had the final run by now, COVID got in the way and things were put on the back burner.

A Peaky Blinders VR game, The King's Ransom, is in the works, and we should be learning more about it very soon.

But that wait for Peaky Blinders season 6 is almost over and it emerged recently that the final Peaky Blinders episodes will air later this month.

While we wait to see the Peaky Blinders cast back on our screens, we have something else to look forward to. Aside from the already announced Peaky Blinders movie, we can also get excited for Peaky Blinders: The King's Ransom, the upcoming VR game we're going to explain for you now!

Peaky Blinders VR game release date speculation

As of right now, we don't know the Peaky Blinders VR game release date, but that could be about to change.

The official Twitter account for the game shared the news that the trailer for The King's Ransom is set to drop tomorrow — Thursday, 10th February — and it stands to reason that it will include the release date, so we expect the date to be confirmed soon. We'll keep you posted.

Can I pre-order Peaky Blinders: The King's Ransom?

You cannot pre-order Peaky Blinders: The King's Ransom yet, but with more information dropping about the VR game in the next couple of days, it is certainly possible that pre-orders will go live soon after.

We will keep our eyes peeled and update this very page when we learn more.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Peaky Blinders: The King's Ransom story and gameplay

Much like everything else about the game right now, details about the Peaky Blinders story and gameplay are being kept under wraps with the developer, Maze Theory.

What we do know is that it will be a narrative-driven game, we would expect nothing less than a strong story from Peaky Blinders, so look for a compelling story – with some dashes of brutal violence, no doubt.

That trailer release will likely tell us more about the story at least so we'll summarise that for you when we get the chance to see it.

Maze Theory previously brought us other TV-related games such Doctor Who: The Edge of Time, Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins and Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality, so they've certainly had plenty of practise in this world!

Peaky Blinders: The King's Ransom trailer

As mentioned earlier, the Peaky Blinders: The King's Ransom trailer will be with us tomorrow, so check back then and we'll have it right below and ready to watch. Until then, the brief Twitter teaser below is all that we've got.

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.