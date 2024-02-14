Palworld Black Marketeer locations: Where to find them
All 15 merchants and where to find them.
Palworld has almost exceeded a whopping 20 million players in less than a month since launch, and players are continuing to build up their Pals for battle.
While searching the open world of the Palpagos Islands is by far the most optimum way to discover new creatures, there's another handy shortcut that gets you some Pals much quicker.
This is the Black Marketeer, a strange NPC with yellow eyes and wide-grinning teeth who is willing to swap gold for different Pals.
Love gaming? Listen to our podcast, One More Life!
What's useful about the Black Marketeer is that their inventory gets changed on a daily basis.
More like this
What's not so useful is discovering their locations - often hidden away in caves, mineshafts and clifftops - which are difficult to spot.
That's why we've outlined where to find every Black Marketeer in Palworld with this handy guide. Head below for all the locations.
Palworld Black Marketeer locations
There are 15 Black Marketeer NPCs scattered across the Palpagos Islands, by our count.
These can be found displayed on the map above (via Mapgenie).
An easy way to spot one of the merchants is to look out for some flags. These indicate that you're close to the Black Marketeer's store.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
We've also listed out every location we've come across so far below:
- South-west of Mount Obsidian
- North of Mount Obsidian
- West of Twilight Dunes
- East of Bamboo Groves and south-west of Moonless Shore
- South-west of Windswept Hills
- North of Windswept Hills (If you hit Moonless Shore you've gone too far)
- North-east of Windswept Hills
- East of Twilight Dunes and north of Moonless Shore
- Found at the base of Verdant Brook
- North of Eastern Wild Islands
- At the most northern point behind Frostbound Mountains
- Found at the base of Astral Mountains at the end of the long winding path
- North-east of Astral Mountains
- West of Dessicated Desert, found on Sand Dune
- East of Dessicated Desert, found in a cave
Palworld is available in early access across Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.
Read more on Palworld:
- Palworld starters — best early game Pals
- Palworld breeding explained — how to breed
- Palworld PC requirements — can you run it?
- Will Palworld come to PS4 and Switch? Platforms explained
- Palworld server status — how to check
- Palworld multiplayer explained — is it crossplay?
- Palworld achievements — the full list
- Palworld reviews — our round-up
- Is Palworld on Game Pass? Key details
Palworld launch trailer
Listen to our One More Life podcast and subscribe to our gaming newsletter for all the latest intel.
Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.