This is the Black Marketeer, a strange NPC with yellow eyes and wide-grinning teeth who is willing to swap gold for different Pals.

Love gaming? Listen to our podcast, One More Life!

What's useful about the Black Marketeer is that their inventory gets changed on a daily basis.

More like this

What's not so useful is discovering their locations - often hidden away in caves, mineshafts and clifftops - which are difficult to spot.

That's why we've outlined where to find every Black Marketeer in Palworld with this handy guide. Head below for all the locations.

Palworld Black Marketeer locations

Black Marketeers in Palworld. Mapgenie Mapgenie

There are 15 Black Marketeer NPCs scattered across the Palpagos Islands, by our count.

These can be found displayed on the map above (via Mapgenie).

An easy way to spot one of the merchants is to look out for some flags. These indicate that you're close to the Black Marketeer's store.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

We've also listed out every location we've come across so far below:

South-west of Mount Obsidian

North of Mount Obsidian

West of Twilight Dunes

East of Bamboo Groves and south-west of Moonless Shore

South-west of Windswept Hills

North of Windswept Hills (If you hit Moonless Shore you've gone too far)

North-east of Windswept Hills

East of Twilight Dunes and north of Moonless Shore

Found at the base of Verdant Brook

North of Eastern Wild Islands

At the most northern point behind Frostbound Mountains

Found at the base of Astral Mountains at the end of the long winding path

North-east of Astral Mountains

West of Dessicated Desert, found on Sand Dune

East of Dessicated Desert, found in a cave

Palworld is available in early access across Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

Read more on Palworld:

Palworld launch trailer

Listen to our One More Life podcast and subscribe to our gaming newsletter for all the latest intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.