It won’t just be new hero Ramattra that’s added to the game following its season 2 update and we’ll see plenty of more minor changes and balance adjustments made to the game as is the norm in online multiplayer shooters.

The Overwatch 2 season 2 release date has been revealed along with its start time in the UK. It has been explained, too, what is changing in season 2 so you know what to expect when playing the game after installing its latest update.

Expect a Greek mythology theme to run throughout the new season, new events, and much more to come. New seasons are always a good excuse to jump back into an online game.

If you’re excited to jump back into the game with the release of its second season, read on to find out when the Overwatch 2 season 2 release date is, what its start time is in the UK, and more.

The Overwatch 2 season 2 release date is Tuesday 6th December 2022, Activision Blizzard has confirmed. The season 2 update is scheduled to go live on all available platforms on the 6th of December.

Just as it’s good to know the release date of a new Overwatch 2 season, it’s good to know exactly when the new Overwatch 2 season start time is in the UK so you can plan your day accordingly.

When is the UK launch time for Overwatch 2 season 2?

The UK launch time for Overwatch 2 season 2 should be 7pm on Tuesday 6th December 2022. Now you can plan your day around the new Overwatch season and get everything else out of the way before diving in and discovering all of its changes.

What’s changing in the Overwatch 2 season 2 patch notes?

The official list of Overwatch 2 season 2 patch notes is yet to be revealed, but plenty is known about what’s being added to the game and what’s being changed. This includes the addition of the new hero Ramattra.

Ramattra is a new Tank hero and the first of its class that can change forms on the fly. You’ll be able to unlock Ramattra either right away via purchasing the premium battle pass or for free by levelling up the basic battle pass to tier 55.

Ramattra isn’t all that’s new as part of season 2, however. A new Escort map, Shambali Monastery, is coming to the game, showing us where heroes Ramattra and Zenyatta once lived. Fan-favourite map Rialto will be joining the map pool, too.

As stated above, there will be plenty of balance adjustments made in the game. Doomfist, for example, will be receiving big changes that, according to the official Overwatch website, “better support his role as the team’s front line, while still maintaining the playstyle core to his hero identity”. Adjustments to “Ana, Bastion, Junker Queen, Kiriko, Mercy, and Symmetra” will also be made as part of the season 2 update.

Expect to see plenty made of the season’s Greek mythology theme, too, with the new Battle for Olympus game mode. This is set to be a limited-time mode that will begin on “January 5 and last until January 19”. Expect more in the form of seasonal events and Twitch drops, too, in what’s set to be a bumper new season in Overwatch 2.

