Outriders release date is nearly here: Pre-load details, Game Pass and latest news

Outriders is a new sci-fi shooter game from People Can Fly, a Polish developer that previously worked on Fortnite, Bulletstorm and the Gears of War franchise.

There’s impressive pedigree behind Outriders, then, and this new co-op game already earned its first wave of fans thanks to a recent demo.

The full release of the game is now very nearly upon us, and you’ve come to right place for all the essential info on how you can start playing it.

With the game due to launch on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Google Stadia, there is no shortage of ways to play it. Keep on reading, and we’ll make sure you’re in a great position to start playing Outriders as soon as possible.

Outriders release date and unlock time

The Outriders release date, on all platforms, is 1st April 2021. We even know the specific launch time for each platform, too, thanks to an official Reddit post from the developers: if you’re playing on an Xbox or PlayStation console, Outriders will become available at midnight on 1st April; or if you’re playing on PC or Stadia, the launch time will be 5pm here in the UK. Console players get a bit of a head start, then.

Outriders pre-load details and download size

As the Outriders developers confirmed on Reddit, players on most platforms should be able to pre-load the game ahead of release and save themselves some time on launch day.

Xbox players can download the game now – just find the game on your phone, in the Xbox app, and select the option to download it to your console.

PlayStation players should be able to download the game “within 48 hours in advance of release time”, which should mean the option to pre-load it becomes available on PS4 and PS5 on the 30th April.

On PC, pre-loading with not be possible for Epic Games Store users. If you prefer to play via Steam, hold tight for now, because the developers are yet to reveal your pre-load options.

Judging by the pre-load on RadioTimes.com‘s Xbox Series X console (which is humming along in the background right now), it looks like the file size for Outriders will be 47.82 GB. The publishers at Square Enix have also flagged on Reddit that there could be a big day-one patch to download, as well as further post-launch support down the line.

Or if you play on Google Stadia, you’ll be used to the fact that downloads are not necessary on this platform. It’s all streamed from the web on Stadia, so all you need to download is the Stadia app (or head to the Stadia website via your browser of choice).

People Can Fly/Square Enix

Outriders pre-order and Xbox Game Pass giveaway

Outriders is available to pre-order now, with Amazon selling the ‘Day One Edition’ of the game for £54.99. GAME is offering the exact same price, so that seems to be the industry standard right now. Amazon is offering a patch set as an added incentive to buy, while GAME has a pin set for the same purpose – and so, either way, you get a little something extra with your copy of the game.

If you want to save a couple of quid and aren’t too fussed about pins or patches, GameByte will sell you a copy of Outriders for the slightly reduced price of £47.95. That’s the best price we’ve spotted so far.

Members of Xbox Game Pass get the best deal, though – Outriders will be available for free as part of your Game Pass membership, with the game joining the Xbox Game Pass library on 1st April. It will be available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S through all the usual channels, as well as coming to Android phones and tablets through the Xbox Cloud Gaming Beta. It will not be coming to the PC version of Game Pass, though.

Outriders PC specs: Can your computer run it?

According to the official Steam page for Outriders, the minimum specs to run the game on your PC look like this: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel I5-3470 / AMD FX-8350

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 750ti / AMD Radeon R9 270x

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 70 GB available space

Additional Notes: 720p / 60fps

Or if you want more of a high-end experience, the recommended PC specs for Outriders are described like so: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel i7-7700 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia Geforce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 480 8GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 70 GB available space

Additional Notes: 1080p / 60fps It’s interesting to note that the PC storage space required is listed as 70 GB, when the Xbox version appears to be less than 50 GB. The reasons for that are unclear, but we’ll let you know if we find out why PC players need more room.

How to carry over Outriders demo progress to the main game

If you’re wondering whether you can transfer your progress from the recent Outriders demo over to the full game, the publishers at Square Enix have offered this official answer on their website:

“Yes, progress is transferred, as long as you are playing both main game and demo on the same platform, using the same account on your platform (i.e. the same Steam/Xbox Live/PSN account). Please note that the Epic Store and Steam version are considered two separate platforms. Progress from the Steam demo will not transfer to the Epic Store version of the full game.”

And there you have it – all the info you need to get yourself set up for Outriders, ahead of its full release on 1st April 2021. We’ll bring you more coverage of the game soon!

