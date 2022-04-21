As well as bringing a new story campaign to the post-apocalyptic world of Outriders, Worldslayer will also bring significant changes to the way the game works in terms of loot, difficulty and gear upgrades.

Fans of People Can Fly's sci-fi shooter game have got some big new DLC to look forward to, with the Outriders Worldslayer release date being set for this summer.

Worldslayer is a paid expansion that existing Outriders players will be able to purchase as a digital upgrade to their original copy of the game. Meanwhile, new players will be able to buy the base game and the new content all in one pack.

You will be able to carry over your existing characters or create a new character and boost them straight up to level 30. Either way, you'll face a string of tough foes leading up to the new big bad, a powerful 'Altered' named Ereshkigal. We've got a feeling that she won't go down easy.

So, when does the Outriders Worldslayer DLC come out, and what else do you need to know about it? Keep on reading and we'll break it all down for you, as well as telling you how we got on with an early demo of Worldslayer.

Outriders Worldslayer release date

The Outriders Worldslayer release date is 30th June 2022.

On that date, the new DLC will be available to new and returning players alike (if they're willing to pay for it). We don't know the exact price or when you'll be able to pre-order Worldslayer, as of yet, but we'll be sure to let you know when we do.

What is in the Outriders Worldslayer DLC?

The new villain, Ereshkigal, from Outrider's Worldslayer. People Can Fly/Square Enix

The Outriders Worldslayer DLC will bring a new story campaign as well as big changes to the game itself. Let's run through some of the key details!

New Story: The new campaign will take you to new environments and pit you against new enemies, including a powerful super-powered boss by the name of Ereshkigal. The story will also delve into a bit more detail about the alien nature of the planet Enoch and the history of the world itself.

New Gear: Worldslayer will add loads of new gear to Outriders, including "almost a hundred new Legendary items", with each different character class receiving two new five-piece Legendary armour sets. There will also be a number of new three-piece armour sets that any class can wear.

New class tree: You'll also be able to explore sub-class specialisations, with the PAX class tree being added – this new system will link to the three existing classes and allow you to tinker with your character in new ways. You'll be able to make moves on the PAX class tree using PAX points, which will be dished out at key milestones within the Worldslayer content.

Ascension Points: Once your character is at level 30, and if you have Worldslayer installed, you'll be able to collect Ascension Points through battle experience. There are 200 of these points in total, and you will use them to upgrade your hero's Brutality, Endurance, Prowess and/or Anomaly abilities.

Apocalypse Tiers: Mixing up the way that difficulty works in Outriders, Apocalypse Tiers will replace the Challenge Tiers that existed in the original Outriders post-campaign state. There will be 40 of these Apocalypse Tiers to work your way up through, with each one increasing in difficulty. Each new tier you reach tops up the maximum level of gear you can equip, the level and rarity of loot you receive, and the amount of XP you earn.

Third Mod Slot: When you play on Apocalypse Tiers, there's a chance you will receive Apocalypse Gear as you loot your way through the game. This new gear type comes with a third mod slot, allowing you to get a little bit more creative with your combinations as you add upgrades to your swag.

New Endgame: The Worldslayer campaign will take you to an ancient city called Tarya Gratar, where a new endgame challenge awaits. This is called the Trial of Tarya Gratar, and People Can Fly is keeping it under wraps for the time being. Watch this space!

Outriders Worldslayer gameplay impressions

That's a lot of information to take in, and you might be wondering how it all translates into an actual gameplay experience. Put simply, is Worldslayer fun and should it be enough to tempt you back into Outriders?

Here at RadioTimes.com, we had the opportunity to play an early build of Worldslayer for an hour or so and PC, so we're in a good position to say whether this DLC is worth a look. In short, we think that it probably is.

Jumping into the Worldslayer content feels like putting on a well-loved piece of clothing that you thought you'd lost. You're surprised to find that it still fits really nicely, and it actually looks and feels a fair bit better than you remember it.

Playing online with one other player, we created a quick Trickster character and jumped into the opening moments of Worldslayer. Immediately, we're thrust into a battle against a massive furry monster in a snowy section of Enoch.

The encounter gives us Star Wars vibes, bringing to mind the Luke vs Wampa fight from The Empire Strikes Back, but with a lot more hardcore action – we're dodging powerful attacks, dishing out our own supernatural trickery, and also trying to contend with zombie-like alien foot-soldiers at the same time as fighting their big furry friend.

It's a strong start, serving as a reminder of just how fun it was to be in the thick of an Outriders battle back when the game launched (way back in April 2021, if you were wondering). We're glad that the developers didn't let this game die off quietly. It's back with a bang here and feeling very fresh.

A big new enemy from Outriders' Worldslayer DLC. People Can Fly/Square Enix

After finishing the snow battle, it's not long before we're following a new story lead into a waterside dock area. Along the way, we've fought our way up to Apocalypse Tier 3 and Ascension Level 3, and things are starting to get pretty difficult – just as you'd hope for with a DLC, Worldslayer definitely ups the ante in terms of enemy strength (and the sheer volume of enemies) to keep even well-seasoned players on their toes.

Down by the water comes a proper challenge: a fearsome new foe called the Fisherman, who looks like Mr X from Resident Evil wearing the yellow raincoat from Stephen King's IT. We won't get into the story specifics of him here, but suffice it to say that he cuts an intimidating silhouette.

This sizeable enemy wields two massive swords and it takes us a few attempts – a fair bit of dodging and plenty of attacking from distance – to take this mac-wearing menace down. This boss battle feels thrilling and even a little bit scary, truth be told. We don't recall the original Outriders campaign feeling quite this unhinged and exciting.

With the Fisherman felled, our demo came to an end, leaving us itching to play more of Worldslayer. This feels like just the tip of the iceberg, and it certainly did enough to pique our interest. We didn't get much time to see how effective that third mod slot could be, but we reckon it could be vitally helpful as the difficulty ramps up.

We'll definitely be jumping in to try out the new gear and other gameplay upgrades, and to see where the story goes, when the Outriders Worldslayer DLC release date rolls around on 30th June. If you enjoyed Outriders in the first place, we'd recommend that you do the same.

