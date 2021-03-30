Is Outriders crossplay? How to play with your friends on other platforms

Now that Outriders is launching into the world, it’s only natural to wonder whether this multiplayer sci-fi shooter has crossplay options.

After all, gamers are spread across a lot of different consoles and PC platforms these days, so it’s not always easy to link up with your mates who play in different ways.

Thankfully, Outriders does offer crossplay, so you shouldn’t end up playing on your own when you’d rather be with your chums. Read on to learn all about it!

Is Outriders crossplay?

If you’re wondering whether Outriders is crossplay, the game’s publishers have answered that question on Square Enix’s official website and it’s good news. “Yes. Outriders will fully support cross-play, meaning you will be able to explore Enoch with any of your friends on any other platform. You can play Outriders from start to finish with your friends regardless of what system they own.”

The game will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia and Windows 10 PC. The PC release is spread across Steam and the Epic Games Store. With all of those platforms to manage, you’ve got to admire the developers at People Can Fly for making crossplay possible. It must’ve taken a lot of work.

If you’re wondering which platform to play on, the cheapest option is certainly Xbox. After all, the game will be free on Xbox consoles to anyone with an active Xbox Game Pass membership. You could even play it on an Android tablet or mobile using the Xbox Cloud Gaming Beta.

How to activate crossplay in Outriders

It’s worth noting that crossplay is not automatically enabled on Outriders, and you’ll have to pop into your settings quickly if you want to activate this feature and play with your friends on other platforms.

This is pretty easy to do, though, so don’t worry! All you need to do is hit pause, from anywhere in the game, to bring up the settings menu. Head to the ‘Gameplay’ tab of the settings page, and scroll down until you see the option to ‘Enable Crossplay’. Make sure you’ve got this setting switched on, rather than off, and you should then be able to play with anyone you like!

