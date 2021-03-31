Outriders demo end date: When it’s ending and how to save your progress

The Outriders release is upon us, but the demo is still generating a lot of interest.

Two million players have already tried out the co-op RPG shooter, but with the full game now set to be available there are understandable concerns that the demo end date is approaching.

However, the actual end date may very well surprise you – there’s good news for those yet to play the latest title from the creators of Bulletstorm.

When is the Outriders demo end date?

You may well be relieved to hear that the Outriders demo does not have a planned end date. While most modern game demos are only available for a limited time – and pulled well before release – Square Enix has confirmed that the demo will remain live up to and after launch.

There is no time limit, either for playing or for accessing it prior to launch.



The demo is also planned to remain live beyond launch.



However, there is a level cap in the Outriders demo – players can only progress to Level 7, set difficulty up to World Tier 5, and unlock only the first four skills of each class.

How long is the Outriders demo?

The Outriders demo includes the prologue and first chapter of the game and takes two to three hours for most players to complete. There is no time limit so you can, of course, play for as long as you like – one gamer even played the demo for 254 hours in only 15 days…

You can play the whole demo again using another class, however, or replay the missions as either a single-player or co-op experience – much like the full game, the Outriders demo supports cross-play, though you’ll have to turn this on in the settings.

How to restart the Outriders demo and try other classes

Outriders includes four classes – namely Trickster, Pyromancer, Devastator, and Technomancer – and once you’ve completed the demo’s prologue you’ll choose one class to use for the remaining missions. However, you can change to a new class at any point, meaning you can try out all four available classes in the demo.

To do this, simply create a new character (don’t worry – you have slots for six different characters!). You’ll then be able to skip the prologue, and immediately choose a new class to try out the demo with.

Will I lose progress from the Outriders demo?

No! As long as you are staying on the same platform (e.g. Playstation or Xbox), then all your progress from the Outriders demo will carry over if you purchase the full game. That means your customised characters, weapons, level, and mission progress will all transfer, so there’ll be no need to replay the opening and re-acquire all your items.

This means you’ll be one step closer to the game’s exciting endgame at launch – with a new Outriders endgame trailer revealing extensive post-campaign content.

The demo will not include any trophies or achievements, but your in-game accolades will transfer along with your regular progress.



How to transfer progress from Outriders demo to main game

Outrider save transfer seems pretty automatic – all you have to do is sign into the main game with the same account you played the demo on, be it Playstation, Xbox, or Steam.

However, Square Enix has stated that the Epic Games Store and Steam are considered two different platforms. The demo isn’t even available on the Epic Games Store, so if you’ve played the Steam demo, progress will only carry over if you purchase the full game on Steam as well.

Outriders launches on 1st April 2021 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Google Stadia and PC.

