Outriders endgame revealed: Trailer teases post-campaign Expeditions

People Can Fly, the developers behind Outriders, have explained what lies in store for players after they’ve finished the main game.

Outriders will have a significant amount of endgame content, with plenty to keep players occupied after they’ve finished the central story campaign.

This is despite the fact that Outriders is not a live-service game. There won’t be Fortnite-style seasons of content after launch, but that doesn’t mean you’ll stop playing after the credits have rolled. Keep on reading and we’ll tell you all about it.

Outriders endgame content

If you really want to wrap your head around the post-game content in Outriders, this 13-minute video from the developers is the best place to look for all the essential info:

As the video explains, players will be able to take part in special missions called ‘Expeditions’ after they’ve rolled the credits on the game’s main campaign.

There are 14 of these especially tricky missions, followed by a 15th chapter that is titled The Eye of the Storm. Designed to test players who have already beaten the game, these Expeditions should be enough to keep you entertained after the story concludes.

An added wrinkle to these Expeditions is the fact that they offer powerful loot, but you’ll get better loot and more of it depending on how speedily you can beat these levels. Quicker is better, but either way, you’ll only receive this loot at the end of a level.

How long does it take to complete Outriders?

That video above also tells us the length of the main campaign in Outriders, with the developers saying that it should take you between 30 and 40 hours to complete the story and ‘beat’ the game.

Those developers will be hoping, of course, that you stick around after those 30-odd hours to try out some Expeditions and really test all the skills you’ve learned along the way.

