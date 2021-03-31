Outriders classes: Best Outriders path for your style of play

Like any good RPG, Outriders lets you choose between four different classes for your character, each with different powers and abilities.

Known as Devastator, Pyromancer, Technomancer, and Trickster, these four names will soon become valued allies in your journey across Enoch – and one of them will even become your chosen path all the way through.

If you’ve played the Outriders demo, you’ll know you can create different characters to try out all four classes – but if you’d rather save the time, we’ve broken down the four classes below so you can find one to match your playstyle.

Given that co-op only supports up to three players, you may want to make your choice very carefully.

What is the best Outriders class for my playstyle?

Choosing the correct class is important – unless you decide to create a brand new character, your Outriders path is permanent throughout the 40-hour campaign, as well as some rather challenging endgame expeditions.

It’s worth pointing out that each class can be customised using skills and the sub-class skill tree, meaning you can mould each class to your particular preference. However, each class was clearly designed to suit a particular playstyle – whether it be tank, sniper, hit-and-run, or tactical – and you’ll benefit more if you choose the path most suited to your technique and ideal engagement distance.

It’s also worth bearing in mind that some characters are designed to work as support for when you’re playing on the game’s cross-play online mode, so solo players will likely want to choose a close-range class.

Devastator

Class Traits:

Additional 15 per cent maximum Health. Armor by 30 per cent. Every close-range kill heals you by 24 per cent of your maximum health.

With arguably the coolest name, Devastator is the tank class of Outriders. Designed for close-range combat, Devastator acts as a sturdy bullet sponge that can plough through enemies and push the frontline forward. The extra health boost for killing close range enemies supports this aggressive playstyle, and his earth-based powers mean you can cluster enemies into a single zone rather than being overwhelmed from all sides.

Devastator is an excellent choice for solo players – especially newer players – as his survivability means you can weather even the most hectic situations. However, he also makes a great co-op choice also due to his ability to draw fire away from teammates and still live to fight another day.

Pyromancer

