What time is the Nintendo Indie World Showcase event today? How to watch the live-stream online

There is a Nintendo Indie World Showcase event taking place today, and you’ve come to the right place for all the important details on how to tune in for the live-stream online.

An offshoot of the Nintendo Direct video series, the semi-regular Indie World Showcase streams tend to highlight smaller games that are coming to Nintendo platforms from independent developers – so don’t expect the next big Mario game to feature in this stream, or the long-awaited reveal of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2.

These may not be massive titles, but they could yet prove to be some of the best Nintendo Switch games on the market! For all the essential info on how to watch the stream, then, read on.

When is the Nintendo Indie World Showcase event today?

As Nintendo confirmed on its official Twitter account, this week’s Nintendo Indie World Showcase will begin at 5pm UK time on Wednesday 14th April 2021. The event will take the shape of an online live-stream, and it will run for 20 minutes.

Nintendo says the event will be “focused on fresh and new indie games coming to Nintendo Switch”.

Where can I watch the Nintendo Indie World Showcase event today?

Nintendo will be hosting the event on its official YouTube channel, so it should be pretty easy to find the stream when you’re ready to tune in. In fact, a placeholder video is already live now, and we’ve embedded it below for your convenience. This is where you’ll want to focus your eyeballs at 5pm this afternoon:

Which games will be shown at the Nintendo Indie World Showcase event today?

Describing the Nintendo Indie World project on its official website, Nintendo sums it up like so: “Covering a wide range of genres, Indie World represent some of the best titles available from independent developers.”

One game that fans are hoping to see is Hollow Knight: Silksong, the sequel to 2017’s Hollow Knight, a 2D Metroidvania action-adventure game that already earned legions of admirers on the Switch.

Looking at the Nintendo Indie World Twitter account may also provide some clues on what to expect. Games featured on that social media feed recently include Cozy Grove, Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX and Say No More.

As ever, it should be fun to tune in and check out the indie games which Nintendo wants to shout about! Here’s hoping that you next favourite Switch game is one of them.

