Yep, you read that right, the NBA 2K games are now 25 years old, and to celebrate this milestone the development team is using arguably basketball’s most-recognised MVP Kobe Bryant as its cover athlete. It feels like a fitting way to celebrate both legacies.

Fans of b-ball are being treated even more with a free NBA League Pass to watch live matches of the real-life sport for a year and more across a 12-month subscription included in the 25th Anniversary Edition.

Read on to find out everything there is to know about the NBA 2K24 release date, where to pre-order, which consoles and platforms it’s available on, and new gameplay details.

Slam dunk your way to the end of the page to watch a trailer!

The NBA 2K24 release date is 8th September 2023, the developer has confirmed.

It will launch across all platforms on this date, but the 25th Anniversary Edition is available only until 10th September, so get your pre-order in now if you want to claim that 12-month NBA League Pass subscription.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Can I pre-order NBA 2K24?

Yes, you can pre-order NBA 2K24 on whatever platform you wish right now! Head to retailers such as GAME or Amazon to pick up a physical copy.

It’s worth noting that copies of the game from Amazon come with an exclusive DLC bundle which includes the following content: 2K Virtual Currency and one promo pack.

All pre-orders of the game come with the following content:

5K Virtual Currency

5K MyTeam Points

10 promo packs (one per week)

95-rated Kobe Bryant free agent card

Five lots of six MyCareer skill boost types

Three lots of three Gatorade boost types

All pre-orders from GAME, meanwhile, come with a mini Slazenger basketball on top of the above, plus an extra 2K Virtual Currency, a 95-rated free agent Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and one 2K League item (headband).

It gets more complicated with multiple versions of the game available. Physical collectors can pre-order the Standard Edition of the game or the Black Mamba Edition. The Black Mamba Edition comes with all of the above plus the following:

More like this

100K Virtual Currency

15K MyTeam Points

MyTeam five-player option pack box: Pick 1 Amethyst (includes PG, SG, SF, PF & C) Pick 1 Ruby (includes PG, SG, SF, PF & C) Pick 3 Sapphires (includes PG, SG, SF, PF & C)

10 Box MyTeam promo packs

Cover Star: Sapphire Card Kobe Bryant (24 era)

One Diamond Shoe

One Ruby Coach

2-hour Double XP Coin

10 lots of six types of MyCareer Skill Boosts

10 lots of three types of Gatorade Boosts

Two-hour Double XP Coin

Four MyCareer T-Shirts, including: Kobe Cover Star T-Shirt (Cover Art 1) Kobe Cover Star T-Shirt (Cover Art 2) WNBA Cover Star T-Shirt (Cover Art) Kobe Cover Star T-Shirt (Achievements Design)

2K24 Backpack

2K24 Electric Skateboard

2K24 Arm Sleeves

You can pre-order the NBA 2K24 Black Mamba Edition from GAME for £89.99.

If you’re going digital, you can pre-order the Standard Kobe Bryant Edition, Black Mamba Edition or the 25th Anniversary Edition. You can find them all on the digital storefront of your choice or a little cheaper for Steam and Xbox on CDKeys.

NBA 2K24 celebrates its 25th anniversary.

The 25th Anniversary Edition will set you back £129.99 and is digital-only, and will stop being available to purchase after 10th September. It includes the following content:

12-Month NBA League Pass subscription

NBA 2K24

100K VC

50K MyTeam Points

2K24 MyTeam 5-Player Option Pack Box

10 Box MyTeam Promo Packs

Sapphire Kobe Bryant Card

"Rookie" Ruby Kobe Bryant Card

One Diamond Shoe Card

One Ruby Coach Pack

Two-hour Double XP Coin for MyCareer

Two-hour Double XP Coin for MyTeam

15 lots of six types of MyCAREER Skill Boosts

15 lots of three types of Gatorade Boosts

Three Kobe Bryant T-Shirts

One Sabrina Ionescu T-Shirt

2K24 Backpack

2K24 Electric Skateboard

2K24 Arm Sleeves

Black Mamba MyPlayer Capsule with 4 different items

Which consoles and platforms can play NBA 2K24?

NBA 2K24 is available to play on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Nintendo Switch.

The current-gen versions of the game (PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC) will be the most feature-rich of the lot, however, and are recommended if you own a new PlayStation or Xbox.

NBA 2K24 gameplay and story details

NBA 2K24 is here soon.

NBA 2K24 is promising an upgrade over 2K23 (as all the yearly sports games do), with the new ProPlay feature stealing the headlines.

ProPlay is set to make NBA 2K24 even more realistic than its predecessors, using captured real-life basketball performances to make for a more authentic simulation of the game’s movements and skills on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game.

Also unique to the current-gen versions of the game is online crossplay between the platforms. Xbox Series X/S and PS5 players will be able to line up against and with one another online in NBA 2K24.

Another new mode is Mamba Moments. This will let you progress through the career and journey of cover star Kobe Bryant.

On top of this, expect your standard mix of MyCareer, MyTeam and MyNBA modes along with Play Now mode.

Further details, including a full gameplay reveal, will begin to appear on 14th August with a full month of reveals promised in the NBA 2K24 roadmap.

Is there an NBA 2K24 trailer?

Yes, there’s a short NBA 2K24 trailer that announces the game’s crossplay capabilities. Check it out below:

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and follow us on Twitter for all the latest updates.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now.