Minecraft first appeared on a Sony console back in 2013 on the PS3. It's since been ported to the PS4, but how about the PS5?

Over the past decade or so, Minecraft has become one of the biggest things in the video game world. The blocky aesthetics, procedurally generated worlds, and pesky zombie mobs have become iconic.

We're going to discuss all we know about playing Minecraft on the PS5, so keep reading to see if it's possible!

Is there an official Minecraft PS5 upgrade?

Unfortunately, there isn't an official Minecraft upgrade or port for the PS5 as of yet. It hasn't been announced at the time of writing either - but we think it's only a matter of time!

However, that doesn't mean there's no way to play it on the PlayStation 5. And there might even be a way to "upgrade" the game yourself, using the new system's impressive power. Keep reading to find out how!

How to play Minecraft on PS5

Thanks to the PS5's generous backwards capability, you can simply play the PS4 version of the game on the new system.

This can be done the old-fashioned way with a hard copy of PS4's Minecraft, or you could simply download the game from the PlayStation Store. If you want to transfer your saved file over from the PS4, fear not, because this can be done via a WiFi connection.

Best PS5 settings for Minecraft

Minecraft. Mojang Studios

As we said, while there is no official PS5 update for Minecraft, you can tweak the settings yourself to give the game a manual "PS5 upgrade".

For example, if you're storing the game on the internal storage, it will load quicker because of the PS5's super fast SSD. This might not seem like much, but a quicker loading time is nothing to be sniffed at.

At the moment, ray tracing is not supported for Minecraft on the PS5. However, this may change in the future, and when it does you could give the game a nice visual upgrade yourself!

If anything does change, we'll let you know here. Until then, happy mining!

